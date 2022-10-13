WATCH: See the touching tribute to Dillon Quirke from his teammates in intimate interview

Dillon Quirke received a touching tribute from two of his teammates in an intimate interview with Off The Ball this morning.
Clonoulty Rossmore teammates John O'Keeffe and Jimmy Maher both travelled up to the studio to talk about the tragic death of their close friend in Semple Stadium while hurling against Kilruane MacDonaghs in the county championship last August.
They spoke about Dillon's character, his mischievousness, and the love his friends and family had for the gentle giant.
See the full interview above.
