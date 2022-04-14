Book launch of John G O'Dwyer's 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate, in Upperchurch

Attending the book launch of 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate in Upperchurch were: Phil Brennan, Waterford Camino Tours, Jim Finn, Tipp FM, who was MC for the evening, and John G O'Dwyer, author
Author and climber John G O'Dwyer launched his new book, entitled 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate, in Upperchurch, County Tipperary recently.
John signed copies of his new book and met friends who congratulated him on his success. Phil Brennan, Waterford Camino Tours, Jim Finn, Tipp FM, who was master of ceremonies for the evening, were present at the launch.
Attending the book launch of 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate in Upperchurch were: Phil Brennan, Waterford Camino Tours, Jim Finn, Tipp FM, who was MC for the evening, and John G O'Dwyer, author
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.