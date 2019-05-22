Great achievements for Moycarkey Coolcroo AC's Adam O'Dwyer

Pole Vault

Adam O'Dwyer is having an incredible experience in Pole Vault and has been representing his club Moycarkey Coolcroo at home and abroad. After returning from an intensive week of training in Luxembourg, Adam travelled to the Track & Field Meet in Leevale clearing a height of 3.80m and winning gold. Following on from this he was in Glasgow and broke the 4m with a super vault of 4.1m and a new PB. The club are very proud of his achievements.



County Track and Field Championships Templemore

Day 1 Saturday, May 11 in Templemore: The club got off to a great start winning 6 medals 5 Gold & 1 Silver, Sophie Coughlan was our only representative on the track in the Girls U13 600m race where she showed some great running from the front to win in a time of 1:54.83. In the Field events the Ryan family won 5 medals, Dillon Ryan won Gold in the U17-U19 700g Javelin with a distance of 42.05m. His sister Anna won Gold in the U17-U19 3kg shot with a throw of 11.83m. It was a brothers 1-2 in the U17-U19 5kg Shot with Jack winning in 14.31m & Dillon Silver in 11.12m. Jack Ryan also won gold in the U17-U19 1.5kg Discus with a best of 39.75m to round off a good day for the club on Day 1.

Day 2: Another 8 Medals were added to the tally total today on what was the better of the 2 days weather wise amid summery conditions.

Track Events: In the Girls U9s 60m Leah O'Connell won the first medal of the day finishing 2nd with a very good run in 10.50 seconds. In the Girls U10 60m Aoife O'Donnell ran a good race in 4th in 10.47 secs. In the Girls U12 Mollie Maher was ran a good race in 6th place in 10.18. In the GU9 300m Leah O'Connell won her 2nd medal of the day with a great race 1st place finish in a time of 57.56 secs. In the Girls U10 500m Aoife O'Donnell won ran a great race too to win Gold in a time of 1:42.85 secs. In the Girls U11 600m race Aoife Maher kept the medal winning going running a really good race to get a Bronze for third place in a time of 2:08.16. It was also great to see the club fielding teams in both the U10s & U11s 4x100m relay competitions both did very well with our U/10 relay team - Leah O'Connell, Aisling Cleary, Triona Heffernan & Aoife O'Donnell finishing 5th & our U/11 relay team - Aoife Maher, Annie Dempsey, Roisin Heffernan & Ruth O'Connell finishing 6th team respectively in times of 1min11.16 & 1min12.60.

Field Events: In the Girls U9 Long Jump Triona Heffernan came 4th with a good jump of 2.62metres & Leah O'Connell did well too in 12th in 2.34m. In the Boys U9 Long Jump Jack Maher jumped good in 14th place with a distance of 2.11m. In the Girls U10 Long jump Aoife O'Donnell & Aisling Cleary both jumped well in16th (2.62m) & 25th (2.28m) place respectively. In the Girls U11 Long jump Roisín Heffernan & Ruth O'Connell both did good with jumps of 2.40m & 2.16m to finish in 20th & 24th place.

Our other Jumpers who did very well on the day were: Jamie Connor 12th in the U10 Boys in 2.83m, Darragh Coman 25th in BoysU11 with a jump of 2.36m and Ciara Cleary 17th with a jump of 2.55m. Onto the Turbo Javelin next where Leah O'Connell won her third medal of the day with a great win in 7.35m Triona Hefferan also had a strong throw in 9th place with a distance of 5.24m. In the Girls U10 Turbo Javelin Aoife O'Donnell & Aisling Cleary both did well in 7th & 12th place with throws of 8.2m & 5.63m. Jamie Connor won Gold in the Boys U10 Turbo Javelin with a very big throw of 17.92m ,In the Girls U11 Roisín Heffernan had a great Win also with a throw of 13.43m to win the Gold medal with Ruth O'Connell also throwing well in 9th place with a distance of 6:03m. In the Boys U11 Christopher Ocampo and Darragh Coman had good throws of 5.91 & 5.12 to finish in 19th & 20th place, Ciara Cleary had a good throw of 7.16m in the Girls U12 Turbo Javelin finishing 12th. Day 2 was rounded off in style with a Gold medal winning performance by Anna Ryan in the Girls U18 Pole Vault with a height clearance of 3.10metres. We also had excellent performances on the Day too by Orlaith Timmons, Gemma & Annie Dempsey, Eimear Fogarty, Orla Noonan and Evin Ned Commons. It was A Great Weekend for the club with many competing at these championships for the very first time .A total of 14 medals were accumulated over the 2 days. Well done to all.



Road Racing

In Clonmel on Sunday, May 12 the Tipperary Water 10k Paddy Cummins had another stormer of a run achieving a new PB of 33:07 and another podium finish in 3rd place. Paddy who is in terrific form ran the Dundrum 5k and amongst 426 runners Paddy finished in 2nd place in a time of 15.51. Well done Paddy.

Ruth O'Connell competed in the junior girls race and completed the run in a time of 23.02 and was 136th overall.



Schools T & F

Medals success for MCAC athletes and new records set at East Munsters Schools Track & Field Championships On Wednesday, May 1 the Girls Competition were held in Templemore where the highlight of that meet was Anna Ryan representing Ursuline Thurles setting a new record in the Interm Girls Polevault of 3.10m beating her own record she set last year of 3m other highs from that evening were Kate Ralph Presentation Thurles winning bronze in the Minor Girls 800m & placing 4th in the 200m, Lauren Maher Presentation Thurles also competed well in the minor Girls Long jump competition. On May the 9th the Boys competition was held in WIT Waterford Where Sean Mockler Thurles CBS set a new record of 67.16m in the Senior Boys Hammer to replace the existing 1984 record of 65.45m set by Garry Halpin, Rockwell College. This was also a new personal best for Sean, Also on the same day Adam & Ronan O'Dwyer Thurles CBS won Gold & Silver medals in the Interm & Junior Boys comp, Jack Ryan & Sean Mockler won Gold & Silver in Senior Boys Discus and Jack Ryan also won Gold in the Senior Shot Put, These were very successful championships for our athletes and special mention to Anna Ryan & Sean Mockler who join the ranks of fellow club members who have set records at the East Munsters which include Tomás Coman Senior boys 400m record holder of 49.91 since 1997. Daniel Ryan who set the Senior Boys 110mHurdles Record of 14.94 seconds in 2017 and he also set the Interm Boys Long Jump record of 6.55m in 2014.



Community Games

Well done to all the Moycarkey Borris athletes who competed in the community Games trials in Littleton recently. A selection of athletes will go on to represent their parish in The County Athletics Finals on June 2 with more details to follow.

Best of Luck to the following athletes who will travel to UL next weekend to compete in the national Finals:

U12 Cross Country Relay Sophie Coughlan

U14 Cross Country Relay Aoibheann Fogarty, Kate Ralph, Rebecca Danagher

Boys U14 Freestyle Ronan O'Dwyer.