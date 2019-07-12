Huge turnout for Cahir half marathon

Once again Mooreabbey Milers pulled off a fantastic Annual Cahir Half Marathon that drew big numbers of participants in all sections. Great crowds came out to cheer them over in the finish line and the sun came out for all to enjoy.

Cahir Meet & Train helped out with stewarding on the day and some members competed.

Results are as follows;(full results & times available online) In first place (as usual at this stage!) was Freddy Keron Stuk of Raheny Shamrocks with a time of 1:10:11, in second place was Alan O'Shea of Bantry AC with a time of 1:10:22 and in third place was John Kinsella Bilboa AC with a time of 1:12:05. First Lady Home was Aoife Cooke Youghal AC with a time of 1:16:00, second lady home was Angela McCann Clonmel AC with a time of 1:23:04 and third lad home was Linda Grogan Dundrum AC with a time of 1:24:57.

Well done to all involved and all participants.