Hugely successful 2019 for Borrisoleigh Track-Attack

The curtain has been drawn on a hugely successful 2019 for the Track-Attack Club and a peep into the crystal ball for an inkling as to what is ahead for 2020, the results show an even busier period for their members with events scheduled to challenge all, irrespective of their standard or age.

Amongst the many highlights of the year gone by was their trilogy of events namely the Borrisoleigh Mile, Borrisoleigh 5km and the Devil’s Bit Challenge. Sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services, the third hosting of the Borrisoleigh Mile was held on Easter Monday and we were treated to a thrilling night of grassroots running.

The men’s race was a 3 way battle from gun to tape which finally saw Crusaders athlete Michael Kiely cross the line in a time of 4:35. Two seconds later, John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes flowed under the gantry, a single second ahead of the inform Paddy Cummins from Moycarkey Coolcroo.

The women’s race was equally as brilliant. The hugely talented Sarah Lane gave a majestic performance to claim the title in 5:04 but was made fight to the death by Dundrum’s Dymphna Ryan who finished only 4 seconds in arrears. In finishing third, Nenagh Olympic’s Ailbhe O’Neill equalled the previous course record of 5:27.

One of the striking features of the race was the performances of the young athletes from Sean Finn’s stable of superbly talented performers. Three of them dipped under the 5 minute mark while a further five were home before the clock struck 5:30.

Irish International athlete Peter Lynch from the Kilkenny Harriers Club ruled supreme in the Borrisoleigh 5km when claiming the loftiest podium position in a time of 15:17. Nenagh Olympic athletes completed the podium standings with David Sheehan second in 16:53 and Aaron Quigley third in 17:14.

Siobhan O’Doherty claimed her fifth Borrisoleigh 5km title in six years following an impressive run finishing in 17:27. Following her second place finish in the Mile, Dymphna Ryan return to take an identical placing in the 5km, clocking 18:03 in another impressive outing for the Dundrum athlete. Jacqueline Hughes of Thurles Crokes made up the top three thanks to her finishing time of 19:25.

The third of the trilogy was the Devil’s Bit Challenge which was a 30km trek through various terrain that included a climb to the summit of the Bit itself. The day proved to be a fantastic success capped off with a barbeque for all at Tom Kenneallys at the foot of the Bit.

Track-Attackers donning the yellow club colours were a regular feature at road races around the county and beyond. The highlight on the roads came in the country’s capital when a record number of club members completed the KBC Dublin Marathon.

At the end of year awards, the Track-Attackers of the Year were awarded to Paddy Ryan (men), Jacqueline Minogue (women), Christopher O’Donnell (junior boys) and Adah Minogue (junior girls). The acknowledgement award went to Fergal Prout for his voluntary contribution to the club throughout the year. The achievement of the year went to Eibhlin Maher who completed 12 marathons in the single calendar year.

Role on 2020