Tipperary Abbott facility continues proud tradition of supporting Science Week

Abbott in Clonmel, County Tipperary, hosted one of the first major events of Science Week 2018.

ASPIRE with Abbott, which took place at Abbott’s Clonmel facility, showcased STEM careers to more than 250 students, parents and teachers.They got to listen to a range of inspiring speakers from the science and technology industries.

Abbott employees shared stories, outlining the many exciting and diverse roles that careers in STEM offer. Other speakers included Irish scientist and former winner of the BT Young Scientist Ciara Judge, founder of the Future of Work Institute Peter Cosgrave and STEM advocate Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain.

Site director at Abbott in Clonmel, Deirdre Mullins, underlined the global healthcare company’s passion for STEM in Ireland.

“Abbott has been supporting Science Week for more than 10 years because we believe that by sparking the interest of young people early in life, we can provide a foundation for the next generation of scientific leaders to shape the future of innovation.

Carole Whooley, Deirdre Mullins, Aoibheann Ní Shuilleabháin, Ciara Judge and Sinead Hall

“We have a strong culture of giving in Ireland. Last year, our employees delivered more than 6,500 volunteer hours to good causes across the country, and many of those hours were dedicated to STEM education. We are passionate about supporting young people and education, and this is the focus of much of our community work.

“Abbott supports the Government’s ambition that Ireland should have the best education and training system in Europe. We are passionate about supporting the Government’s development of an effective and engaging teaching, learning and assessment environment for STEM education, and we believe that events such as ASPIRE with Abbott can help advance this important work,” she added.