Arravale Rovers boys fly the Tipp flag at Feile

Arravale Rovers U14s played in the John West Féile Peile na nÓg lastweekend.

This is a club festival for Gaelic Football at Under 14

level. It was hosted by Connacht G.A.A. and was a fantastic weekend for the boys. On Friday night they played really well with two strong wins over Elphin / Ballinameen, Roscommon and Clara, Kilkenny. On

Saturday morning, they were beaten by our host club Kilmore / ShannonGaels / St Ronans, Roscommon but the two wins meant a place in the Cupcompetition. Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be and the boys were beaten by Drumhowan Gaels, Monaghan in the quarter final played inBallygar, Co. Galway. Drumhowan went on to beat Kilmore / Shannon

Gaels / St Ronans in the final. The boys can hold their heads high asthey had a great weekend. They were a credit to their club, playedtheir hearts out in every game and most importantly really enjoyedthemselves. Great credit is due to the boys dedicated coaches andorganisers Billy Ryan, Denis O’Mahony, Joe Carey and Brian O’Brien.The panel (pictured above)that travelled to Carrick On Shannon were Aaron O’Donoghue,Adam Ryan, Alan Delaney, Alex Webster, Brendan Delaney, David O’Brien,David Ryan, Evan Carrie, Jack Ryan, Jimmy Carey, Josh Creighton-Snow,MattRussell, Michael Bowes, Odhran O’Dwyer, Patrick English, PeterComerford, Ronan O’Connor, Seán Lewis, Seán O’Mahony, Shane Quigleyand Thomas O’Donnell.

