As the All-Ireland series looms into view now is the time for Tipperary hurling people to stick together. Supporters of the blue and gold will certainly be disappointed with the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final display - Liam Sheedy's men lost by twelve points (2-14 to 2-26) against Limerick - but all is not lost. Indeed, the Tipp players and management team need your support now more than ever.

The Premier County will face either Dublin or Laois in an All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final on the week-ending Sunday, July 14. The winner of that contest will then face Wexford in the All-Ireland semi-finals on the week-ending Sunday, July 28 while the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 18.

Tipperary now enjoy an opportunity to re-group, learn for the Munster final experience and come out fighting. Indeed, all Premier County supporters should note the words of manager Liam Sheedy.

The Portroe man has backed his players to respond to the challenge posed: “We only have two weeks to turn it around, but turn it around we will. There is a very, very good dressing room in there. There is a very, very committed bunch”.

“They (Limerick) are a very good side, but we are better than what we showed today - the All-Ireland series starts now,” the proud Portroe man added before pointing out that he expected the people of Tipperary to stand behind the team.

“A lot of people in Tipperary would have been happy with the way these boys have applied themselves over the last number of weeks. It’s a low day today, but the people of Tipperary will stand behind this team and we will look to go again another day,” Liam Sheedy said in the wake of Sunday's Munster final defeat.

