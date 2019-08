Tiffany Forristal, Kirsty Arbuckle and Alissa Keating are forecasting an “exciting” match on Sunday, with Tipperary emerging victorious

Former Tipperary ladies football strength and conditioning coach Alan O’Connor says the rivalry between the two counties is “massive”, adding: “Tipperary v Kilkenny is always a good game. They haven’t met much since 2016 and it’s going to be a 50/50 game. To be honest, I didn’t expect them to meet. Tipperary to win by five points”

John Quirke is expecting an “intense” battle on Sunday. “It will be a close, tense and exciting match like previous ones over the last decade, and even a narrow victory will do"

Clogheen's John Halley and friends getting ready for the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny

Alan O'Mhaolmhuire says the Tipperary fans will be the 16th man that gets the Premier County over the line on Sunday

Templemore’s Ada Fogarty (3) proudly sporting the county colours for the All-Ireland final

Templemore’s Sean Fogarty (9) all set for the match on Sunday