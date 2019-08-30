Falling beef prices a concern for all at Bansha Show

The 63rd annual Bansha Show took place last week in inclement weather conditions that didn’t perturb the hardy public.

(Pictures by Caitriona Kenny)

Bansha Show Chairperson John Magner was at the entrance to welcome people. “We’ve had a great turnout regardless of the bad weather and we’ve had good feedback from the public. Of course the Bansha Show couldn’t go ahead without the hard work of the committee and our volunteers. Thanks to everyone who helped out.”

With seventy-one classes including horse, sheep and cow competitions there was plenty to see and keep families entertained.

This year’s main topic of conversation amongst the sheep (and there’s one every year) was the falling price of beef. In careful whispers, as they were beside a lot of bulls, the sheep discussed in full the Farming Independent’s article in regards to the beef sector facing a summer meltdown as prices slump. It was also rumoured, that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attending the Bansha show and there was going to be a protest. But it later emerged that Boris turned out to be young Mossey Marshall dressed up as Boris for the Children’s Fancy Dress competition along with his sister Maebh dressed up as a bull.

For chat and banter the tea-tent was the place to be. Here, families and friends displayed the wonderful community atmosphere that is at the heart of community events.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Next door, the Arts & Crafts tent containing hundreds of entries received a constant stream of people including the entrants excited to see if they had won a prize.

Marquee Secretary Josephine Ryan was very pleased with the entries in the marquee. “The standard this year was very high in all categories and it’s easy to see that all the entrees put in a huge effort into their exhibits. Thank you to all our volunteers and to every one who entered their arts & crafts.”

David Curran from Fethard won the Sam O'Doherty Perpetual Cup for best overall in Farm Produce.

David Moloney from Clonmel was on winning form obtaining The Anne Moloney Perpetual Vase for Best Exhibit in cut flowers and the Mary Walsh Perpetual Cup for best overall in classes 30-36A.

The Alice D'Arcy perpetual Cup for best overall in classes 52-58 went to Bernie Quinn from Cordangan and The Larry & Mary Quinn Memorial Crystal for best overall in Craft section went to Leanne Minihan, Lisnagry, Limerick.

The May O'Brien Perpetual Cup for best overall in the Baking section went to Mary Berkery from Cappamore and The Bridget Cleary Cup for best overall in Jams went to Sarah O'Sea from Pallasgreen.

With a very high standard in photography entries the Overall winner in the Photographic section went to Ciara Clemons.

Anne Bourke, Hon. Bansha Show Secretary added that the event would not go ahead without the financial contributions of the parishioners and considerable assistance of the patrons, advertisers and sponsors. “We would like to thank all the judges who are of the highest caliber that come each year to give of their considerable expertise,” said Anne. “On behalf of the Bansha Show committee we would also like to thank Donie and Catherine Hogan, Anne and Micky Whyte, Fr. Michael Hickey our Parish Priest and Tommy and Anne Bourke for the use of their land where the show is held.

We wish to thank our committee and the numerous voluntary workers who appear on the day and help out in any way they can and we appreciate their contribution immensely to the success of the show each year.”