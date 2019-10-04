Cycling legend Kelly re-creates iconic Carrick on Suir to Clonmel Nissan time trial for Make a Wish

One of the most iconic moments in Irish sport was recreated recently when the legendary Sean Kelly attempted for the first time the famous Carrick on Suir Clonmel Nissan time trial

he did in 1985.

At the time the Carrick on Suir cyclist was ranked world number 1 and Kelly and Stephen Roche dominated world cycling.

Their presence for the inaugural Nissan brought the glamour of international cycling to Tipperary.

Kelly took on the time trial challenge for the first time since that memorable Nissan day in 1985 accompanied by up to forty cyclists in a charity event for the Make A Wish Foundation.

The event was organised by Dublin company FESP,which was founded in Clonmel 25 years ago by Clonmel man Sean White.

Despite his incredible achievements throughout a glorious career that Nissan time trial Kelly did in 1985holds a special place in his heart, one of his most legendary feats achieved on his own doorstep.

"I remember the morning very well.I cycled up to the finger post from Carrick to limber up and I knew I was going well.When I started off the time trial I knew by Miloko that I was going strong and you just push yourself and push the pain barrier out.I could see the guys that stared ahead of me out in front, I could see Van der Poel and he was catching another guy It was just one of those days for me" said Kelly.

Kelly soon closed in on his minute-man, the Dutch star Adri Van der Poel; he also passed his two-minute man, Teun Van Vliet, to sweep into Clonmel with a phenomenal time of 24:09.

On that September day Kelly set a world record fastest average time trial speed 52.173 Kph ( 32.418 Mph ) , that wasn’t beaten internationally for another five years and it took a jump in racing technology.

"It is a very special memory for me, one I relive a lot,it was certainly one of the big days of my career specially now when you consider that at the time we did not have t he bikes they have now" said the Carrick man.

But it wasn’t just a fast road race. It was the first ‘Nissan Classic’ and it brought thousands onto the streets to see the biggest international stars of cycling.

.Co commentator with the late Jimmy Magee on the dayof the famous Nissan time trial Phil Ligget arrived in Clonmel to witness the recreation of the time trial.

"It was a great period,Ireland had two of the best cyclists in the world, it was a magical period.I'm walking down memory lane here today" commented Phil Liggot at Hotel Minella where the the cyclists gathered.

"Kelly was just phenomenal throughout his career.He was as hard as nails , you could never break him mentally and he is the same today" said Phil Ligget.

Cyclists were bussed down to Carrick where they took off from the squar named in Kelly's honour to do the time trial.

That evening Hotel Minella hosted a question and answer session given by Sean Kelly.

Tricia Quin, regional co-ordinator for Make A Wish , who took part in the time trial, said they were very thankful to EFSP for choosing MakeA Wish as the beneficiary of the event.

"It is massive for us to be picked We will give over 200 wishes this year, we have ninety nine on a waiting list”

Peter Evans,EFSP said the company wanted to mark the 25 anniversary of its foundation and picked Make A Wish as a charity partner.

The founder of the company Sean White, was one of the cyclists to take on the time trial with Sean Kelly.

Sean founded FESP in 1994 in Clonmel.

After twenty five years he transferred ownership to his son Kevin who was working with the company since it was founded..

“I wish Kevin and the team continued success. I have not totally hung up my boots yet as I started MKF property services in 2000 and I continue ownership of that company as it goes from strength to strength” said Sean.

