Hotel Minella rolls out the red carpet to give Clonmel Carers cocooners a very special day out

It was a very special day out .A day when people who devote so much time to looking after loved ones twenty four hours a day and seven days a week were made feel very welcome at another Crooning for Cocooners concert at Hotel Minella.

Last Thursday, on another gloriously sunny day, cars occupied by Clonmel carers and their loved ones, family and friends, lined up in front of an outdoor stage to be entertained.

They were the guests of the Nallen family and the staff of Hotel Minella who have created so much joy and community spirit in Clonmel and far beyond with a wonderful Crooning for Cocooners initiative.

The mobile concert team involving talented musicians backed up by a dedicated sound team has entertained those in isolation in nursing homes and other venues all over Tipperary and in neighbouring counties Waterford and Limerick.

The Crooning for Cocooners events in Hotel Minella, the first was held for neighbours on Davy Hogans Harney Cross postal route , and the second for the Clonmel Carers, have become the highlight of the social calender during the coronavirus lockdown.

On this occasion it was the turn of talented duo Muriel O Connor and Fran Curry to provide the entertainment ,as well as Clonmel family the Barry's, which was lapped up by the Clonmel Carers who relished a rare day out.

Ber,Tony and Pat provided the sound.

“The carers are a very special group of people who devote t heir life to looking after people .It's 24/7 for them so it is nice to give them a day out” said John Nallen who put the Crooning for Cocooners show on the road a few weeks ago.

“For a lot of them it is the first time they have come outside the house in up to fourteen weeks. We wanted to give them a day to remember” said John Nallen.

Richie Molloy, manager of the Clonmel Carers office said it was difficult to describe just how much the day meant to the carers.

“We are very grateful to John and Elizabeth for organising this very special day for the carers.We have stayed within the social distancing guidelines, everybody has stayed in their cars and only people living within a 5k radius were invited.” said Richie Molloy.

The Clonmel Carers manager said that the coronavirus crisis had given people time to reflect on what life was like for people who had to cope with challenging life situations due to ill health on a permanent basis.

“I think society as a whole has a better understanding now of what it means to face challenges such as confinement and ill health every day.Today was a wonderful day, a day to remember in these very difficult times” said Richie Molloy.

Among the attendance were members of the Clonmel Parkinsons group.

“People with Parkinsons love their music, it was a great day out for them and their carers.They were all so thrilled to get the invitation. They had had nothing to go to since March, today was just amazing for them” said Mary Finnegan of the Clonmel Parkinsons group.

“”They all enjoy the music and they love meeting up , just to seen one another was great for everybody” said Mary.

Tippeary Live - Crooning for Cocooners at Hotel Minella