Search

07/10/2021

Remembering a man who was the true essence of a 'community garda'

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A popular garda sergeant who passed away almost a year ago was remembered as the communities he served participated in a memorial walk and run on Saturday in Grange.
Last November when Sergeant Niall O’ Halloran passed away he was described as the ‘absolute essence of a community garda’.
On Saturday a huge crowd joined his wife Sandra and his son Richard and other family members on a memorial walk.
It was the wish of the family to raise funds for Milford Hospice where 47 year old Niall was cared for so lovingly.
“If we can help one other family as a result of this walk we will all be happy. Milford Hospice are an amazing palliative care centre and have helped and continue to help our family through an horrendous time in our lives,” said Sandra.
“Niall’s care in Milford was outstanding and it is for this reason we wanted to give something back and help other families that will find themselves in our heartbreaking situation,” said Sandra.
Overwhelmed by the turnout for the walk on Saturday and the generosity of so many people Sandra thanked the organising committee and all who sponsored the walk.

Sandra thanked Niall's work colleagues who came on board to support th eidea..She praised the committee members  Inspector Mark Allen,Det Sgt John Keane, Sgt Ray Moloney, Sgt Tom Kelly,Sgt Michael O'Halloran and Gda Eddie Nugent.

"Thank you to everybody who supported the  walk and the run by participating here today and to all who donated so generously,"  Sandra told  the participants in Grange  on Saturday after the event.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media