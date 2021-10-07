Remembering a man who was the true essence of a 'community garda'

A popular garda sergeant who passed away almost a year ago was remembered as the communities he served participated in a memorial walk and run on Saturday in Grange.

Last November when Sergeant Niall O’ Halloran passed away he was described as the ‘absolute essence of a community garda’.

On Saturday a huge crowd joined his wife Sandra and his son Richard and other family members on a memorial walk.

It was the wish of the family to raise funds for Milford Hospice where 47 year old Niall was cared for so lovingly.

“If we can help one other family as a result of this walk we will all be happy. Milford Hospice are an amazing palliative care centre and have helped and continue to help our family through an horrendous time in our lives,” said Sandra.

“Niall’s care in Milford was outstanding and it is for this reason we wanted to give something back and help other families that will find themselves in our heartbreaking situation,” said Sandra.

Overwhelmed by the turnout for the walk on Saturday and the generosity of so many people Sandra thanked the organising committee and all who sponsored the walk.

Sandra thanked Niall's work colleagues who came on board to support th eidea..She praised the committee members Inspector Mark Allen,Det Sgt John Keane, Sgt Ray Moloney, Sgt Tom Kelly,Sgt Michael O'Halloran and Gda Eddie Nugent.

"Thank you to everybody who supported the walk and the run by participating here today and to all who donated so generously," Sandra told the participants in Grange on Saturday after the event.