Excellence among Clonmel students recognised at annual awards ceremony

Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel celebrated the 25th Annual Awards for Excellence ceremony this month.

The ceremony took place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, and was live streamed via the church’s webcam into each classroom around the school.

Friends and family were also invited to watch via the webcam.

The awards acknowledge the tremendous achievements of the students across the whole spectrum in education in the school.

These awards also recognise that the pursuit of excellence is not confined to academic achievement but encompasses the whole range of activities that makes for a rounded and balanced education.

Huge thanks to Mrs Máiread Fennell, Awards Co-ordinator, who organised such a fantastic ceremony and to Fr Billy Meehan who opened the ceremony.

A special mention must go to the members of the Student Council who assisted Mrs Fennell in producing this wonderful event.

Year Heads, Fiona Bolger, Jennifer Williams, Margaret O’Mahoney and Martin O’Loughlin assisted in presenting the awards.

Mr Michael O’Loughlin (principal) welcomed staff and the student body to the awards and acknowledged the excellent work being carried out by the whole school community in keeping our school a safe working and learning environment.

Saoirse Scully (3rd Year), accompanied by Ms Siobhán Alley and a small group of musicians, sang the school anthem One Step Beyond.

The ceremony closed with the presentation of the student council badges to our new student council 2021-2022. Congratulations to Eimear Dempsey (President), Ella Ryan (Vice President) and Ellen O’Gorman (Vice President).

Student of the Year Awards

The Student of the Year Award from the 1st to 6th year groups were presented by the respective Year Head in association with the sponsor of each year group.

Nominations from each year were invited on stage and with mounting tension, the Year Head read out the winner.

These awards were followed by the Academic Awards.

Nominees for Student of the Year

1st Year: Hannah Byrne, Róisín Burke, Chloe Duggan, Mia Goldbach, Grace Kennedy and Róisín O’Grady.

2nd Year: Aoibhe Condon, Lauren Duggan, Anatsacia Fitzgerald, Ayesha Millat, Cara Patterson and Saoirse

Scully

3rd Year: Hazel Brennan, Kinvara Green, Ada Hennessy, Caoimhe Keeley, Nicole Lyttleton and Molly O’Brien

5th Year: Aurora Moore, Ellen O’ Gorman, Gabrielle O’Mahoney, Sadhbh O’Loughlin, Ella Ryan, Yasmin Woodlock.

Special Category Awards

Special Category Awards were presented in areas such as creativity, enterprise and initiative, student peer awards, scientific endeavour and master chef. These awards recognised the tremendous work by students outside the academic area and their participation in extra-curricular areas in the school community.

Nominees for Special Category Awards

Enterprise and initiative: Millie Hewitt, Alice Sweeney, Eimear Heafy, Laura Golden, Lucy Mahony, Shannon O’Brien and Bianca Gouws

Scientific endeavour: Eimear Dempsey, Caoimhe Woods, Sophie Pyke, Serena Siaw, Lillie Wall, Hollie Burke, Molly Magner, Aoife Hutchinson, Hannah McCabe and Bianca Gouws

Senior creativity: Bianca Gouws, Saloni Adurkar, Yasmin Woodlock, Rebecca Humphries, Desiree McCarthy, Rachel Lambe, Miriam Zennoro and Aoife Hutchinson

Junior creativity: Sarah Walsh, Dominika Grubka, Rachel O’Dwyer, Ava Rose Kennedy, Kinvara Green, Abbie Burke, Olesja Glushak, Rachel Fitzgerald, Saoirse Scully, Lucy Wynn, and Antonija Kolar.

Junior Masterchef: Emma Wall, Clodagh Ryan, Mary Meskell, Kate Walsh, Aoibhe Taylor, Hazel Brennan and Caoimhe Condon

Senior Masterchef: Saloni Adurkar, Kate Coyne, Holly Sweeney, Aisling Cronin, Shauna Ryan and Hannah O’ Mahony.

Winners of the Academic Achievement and Special Category Awards

Academic Awards

Leaving Certificate: Gráinne McEntegart and Eva Faulkner

Junior Certificate: Kinvara Green

Student of the Year

Chloe Duggan (1st Year 2020/2021)

Saoirse Scully (2nd Year 2020/2021)

Hazel Brennan (3rd Year 2020/2021)

Aurora Moore (5th Year 2020/2021)

Sophie Pyke (6th Year 2020/2021)

Special Category Awards

Senior Creativity – Yasmin Woodlock

Junior Creativity Award – Olesja Glushak

Enterprise and Initiative – Shannon O’Brien and Bianca Gouws

Scientific Endeavour – Bianca Gouws

Junior Master Chef – Kate Walsh

Senior Master Chef – Saloni Adurkar

The Ceist Award

Winner: Sophie Pyke (6th Year 2021)

Gaisce Awards

Bianca Gouws (Bronze Award)

Caoimhe Nolan (Silver Award)

Boston Scientific Award

Winner: Gráinne McEntegart and Eva Faulkner

Student Peer Awards

1st Year – Chloe Duggan

2nd Year – Rachel O’Mahony

3 rd Year – Molly O’Brien

Transition Year – Ciara Long

5th Year – Eimear Dempsey

6 th Year – Eve Whelan