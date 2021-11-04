Clonmel hospital team 'made a real difference' in battle against Covid

Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened a new 40-bed unit at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday that, he said, had arrived in the “nick of time”.

The Taoiseach said the new unit enabled the Clonmel hospital to cope with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

He said that the new modular unit, which opened in March of last year, had helped the team on the campus of the hospital to “make a real difference” during the “long and unrelenting Covid journey.”

“This extension came in the nick of time.

“The hospital in Clonmel prior to Covid was under pressure in terms of capacity with admissions to A& E and people waiting on trolleys,” said the Taoiseach.

He said the extension provided 40 extra beds to help the hospital cope with the crisis and more importantly it increased the isolated bed capacity from seventeen to fifty seven.

Mr Martin said that nowhere was the increased hospital bed capacity in the country more dramatically in evidence than it was in Clonmel and it represented an improvement for both patients and staff.

Professor Peter Murchan, consultant at Tipperary University Hospital, said the new unit arrived at the right time to allow staff deal with the outbreak of the pandemic.

“It was absolutely fortuitous that the unit opened when it did and two weeks later we were inundated with Covid presentations.

“This new unit made all the difference,” he said.

Manager Maria Barry said that the new unit arrived just at the perfect time.

“We just could not have coped with Covid as well as we have done without this new unit.

“This hospital had serious issues with overcrowding and the arrival of 40 new beds could not have come at a better time,” she said.

GOLD STANDARD

Deputy Michael Lowry said: “Today is a proud day for me. I have been involved with this project since the idea to build it was first raised. It was clear at that time that increased facilities were needed in the busy hospital. I met on several occasions with hospital management and, in turn, with both the Departments of Health and Finance to get the project approved.

“I have visited the site many times during the building and early furnishing phases. The result we see today is a gold standard unit that is unrivalled across the country. I consider this to be one of the biggest achievements in my political career.”

SHOWBOATING

Deputy Mattie McGrath, who did not attend the ceremony, said the visit was “all about showboating by Fianna Fáil”.

“Right across Tipperary and other parts of the country, our health service is at the point of collapse.

“As the Taoiseach embarks on his self-serving PR stunt he presides over a healthcare system where not a single long-stay mental health bed exists in our county,” he said.

SIMON HARRIS

Senator Garret Ahearn said it was wonderful to see the new unit being officially opened last week.

“This is a project that was started by Fine Gael, with a commitment from Minister Simon Harris, who prioritised this project for Tipperary University Hospital during his tenure as Minister for Health.

“The project was also supported through Government funding and has been in use since March 2020 which was hugely beneficial to the hospital throughout the pandemic,” he said.

POSITIVE DAY

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that it was a very positive day for Clonmel and the surrounding areas.

“The Taoiseach got to visit the hospital and meet with the management and staff and officially open the new 40-bed unit. The Taoiseach was very interested in the hospital as when he was Minister for Health he approved the first phase of funding to upgrade the hospital. The Taoiseach also toured the hospital and management highlighted to him other areas within the hospital where funding was required,” she said.

AMAZING TEAM

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy said the opening of the new unit could only be described as a “gamechanger” for Clonmel and the wider region.

“This additional capacity could not come soon enough and I want to pay tribute to all involved at the hospital,” he said.