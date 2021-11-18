Search

18/11/2021

GALLERY: First Tipperary Town Craft Market was a 'major success' - with more to come

The very first Tipperary Town Craft Market was held on Saturday, November 6 in the Marian Hall, Tipperary Town, and is regarded as being a major success.

With 19 stalls there was a wide range of locally crafted products for sale including knitwear, personalised gifts, homemade food products, Christmas wreaths, dog treats and more.

The organiser of the market, Mary Black of Inspyre Crafts, was delighted with how the day went.

“It was a brilliant day, and far more successful than I ever thought it could be. There was such a fantastic turnout as so many people came to support us and I would like to thank everyone who attended and bought from our incredible local vendors. It means a lot to all of us that people support local small businesses, especially coming up to Christmas.

“It was also lovely to see people out and about again, especially some of the senior members of the town. It’s great that the market’s health and safety measures made them feel safe enough to attend. There was such a great sense of community at the market, and it felt as though after the worry and upheavals of the last two years, that things may be coming back to some sense of normality.

“We are all looking forward to our next market, which we are trying to make as festive as possible.

“We are hoping to have some Christmas music and a raffle, and there will be so many fantastic products to choose from as Christmas gifts. We can’t wait to see everyone and look forward to another great event on December 4,” said Mary.

The next craft market will be held on Saturday, December 4 in the Marian Hall, Tipperary, from 11am to 4pm.

