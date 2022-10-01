Clonmel artisans exploring a beautiful way of life inspire Tipperary writers

A beautiful book featuring the wonderful stories of the artisans of Clonmel was launched to kick-start the Applefest celebration.

The stories of the talented artisans, which convey how valuable skills were handed down from one generation to the other, are fascinating and together they make up a very interesting collection of stories.

The book was launched under the arches at the Main Guard as a number of the writers read extracts from their work.

Last year Applefest published a book called Our Sense of Place in which local writers told the stories of people from other countries who now call Clonmel their home.

The book was an incredible success and this new book is a worthy follow up project.

Applefest Director Theresia Guschlbauer thanked the writers and the artisans for collaborating on the project.

“We discovered that the artisans were much more numerous than we had imagined. There were those who have been working at their craft for many years, sometimes passed down from their own parents or grandparents, and often feeling as if they were the last of their kind. But to our delight, there were just as many young artisans, who may have learned from the masters, but who are also breathing new life into old traditions by innovating and, not just learning, but adding to their craft. We are living in unprecedented times, and these artisans are guiding us, showing us the way to return to a simpler, more sustainable – and ultimately more beautiful – way to live, as you can both read about in this book, and see in the stunning photos taken by John Kelly of the artisans at work,” she said.

The Applefest Director said all involved in the project were grateful to the Arts Council of Ireland and to everyone who had helped by offering their support, expertise and encouragement.

She said the talented writers that were recruited from around south Tipperary attended an informative masterclass with their mentor, Sue Leonard.

“They approached their interview subjects with curiosity and awe. What they discovered was hard work, artistry, and, more often than not, a closeness to nature,” said Theresia.