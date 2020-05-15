Neighbour food platform provides Covid lifeline to Tipperary food producers

The coronavirus came as a massive blow to business throughout South Tipperary but for Shannon Forrest and Michelin Star chef Declan Malone ,the timing was particularly cruel.

The couple had taken the brave step six months ago of setting up their own business and were finding their way when disaster struck.

In such a short space of time their mobile food caravan had received a very warm welcome.

“It was mid March and our mere 6 month old business ground to a halt. We looked out at our vintage caravan not knowing what to do or where to go next and wondered when would we ever serve our cooked from scratch vegetarian and vegan dishes that focused on the best of local produce.” said Shannon Forrest.

Their business ,Rivesci had recently celebrated getting seven Restaurant Association of Ireland nominations and were still reaping the benefits of being mentioned in The Irish Times, Irish Independent and The Sunday Times named as one of the 'Top 30 Sandwich Spots' in the country.

“Then the a virus stopped us and many others in our tracks” said Shannon.

Refusing to lie down and give in to Covid-19 Shannon and Declan decided to take action .

“We pivoted our business and reached out to Nuala Hickey of Hickey's Bakery in Clonmel and our neighbour Michael Murphy in The Auld Mill Bakery in Grangemockler to see if they would give us some shelf space to sell our condiments which we had been selling from our Food Truck in the Clonmel Farmer's Market and at the Quay Car Park, Clonmel each week. Thankfully they both took us on willingly and within a few days were calling us wanting us to restock the shelves! We couldn't believe it Then when Cashel Blue also called asking us to be part of their new Vegetarian Food Box that they were selling online, we were finally starting to see a faint light at the end of an unknown tunnel” said Shannon.

Fast forward a few weeks and Rivesci have new stockists locally namely The Gourmet Butcher and further afield in Birdhill at The Old Barracks, Arán in Kilkenny and Mueller & O'Connell Bakery and Williams' Butchers both in Abbeyleix, Declan's hometown.

“ As this new side to our business started to grow we joined NeighbourFood Callan and saw the effect it was having on local producers and customers and thought this is something we simply have to bring to Clonmel - with no Farmer's Markets and people spending less and less time in the Supermarkets and local shops we simply had to establish NeighbourFood in Clonmel to help fellow food and drink producers and those in the local community who wanted to buy direct from the producers” said Shannon.

Rívesci is a proud member of the Tipperary Food Producers Network and this was their first port of call to see if there was any other producers willing to jump on board.

The reaction to establishing Neighbour Food was incredible. “Con Traas of The Apple Farm in Cahir was one of the first to join us and not only did he sign up he also offered to help us out with offering baskets for us to use on collection days. We then needed a venue which was easily accessible and (fingers crossed) gave us the opportunity to expand and grow if the market was a success - there was only one place I wanted and that was St.Mary's Parish Hall in Irishtown. As a child I frequented many a good bingo night there with my Mother Sheila and having lived in Irishtown from the age of 8 it felt like I was finally giving back something to my own locality and adding to the cultural fabric of Irishtown not only for now but long into the future. Fr.Billy Meehan and Maria Cooke were so kind and accommodating to us and happy to help knowing that the benefits of NeighbourFood Clonmel was two-fold, to the producers and the local community.”

Since Neighbour Food started three weeks ago over 360 baskets with produce from 23 suppliers were snapped up by eager customers queuing outside St.Marys Parish Hall every Thursday.

Over 300 items have been sold.. Everything is purchased and paid for online and then collected on a Thursday from 4pm - 6:30pm at St.Mary's Parish Hall where social distancing measures are in place and collection times staggered as to avoid large groups of people waiting.

“We are so thankful to our new and returning customers without whom this would not be a success. NeighbourFood Clonmel was set up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but hopes to continue long into the future as we all adapt to a new normal” said Shannon.

She also thanked volunteers Sheila Forrest,LishaBarry,Smaranda Maier,Amy and Grace O'Sullivan.

Neighbour Food has given food producers all over Tipperary a massive lift during the coronavirus crisis.

John Collins of Black Castle Farm, Thurles:said “I am both a producer and a customer with Neighbour Foods Clonmel.It is a fantastic way for me to source locally produced food and also for me to sell my Piedmontese beef.It is a very cost effective and simple way for me to reach customers that really appreciate local foods.

Sarah Furno of Cashel Blue said “We at Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers are great believers in the French term “Terroir”, translated this essentially means “taste of place” or how the environment impacts on the characteristics of foods. Selling our handmade specialty dairy products, in our local Clonmel Neighbour Food, provides the perfect platform to share the flavour of our Cashel Blue and Crozier Blue Cheese, natural cow’s and sheep’s milk yoghurts and farm milk with our local community.”

Con Traas of The Apple Farm said : “When the number of customers calling to our farm shop fell, because of the necessary travel restrictions due to Covid19, we began looking for alternative ways to reach our customers. It was really great that NeighbourFood had started in Clonmel, and we joined immediately, knowing that Shannon would make a great job of it. With a van full of produce delivered each week, we are extremely happy to be involved. Customers love the simplicity of the process too, and the fantastic local produce available to them each week.”

Konrad Szeterlak & Monika Grabowska of Slievenamon View Organic Farm: 'NeighbourFood Clonmel is a fantastic addition to our business here at Slievenamon View Organic Farm. It is just fantastic to be able to sell more of our produce locally amongst other local food producers. Model of NeighbourFood fits right in between the supermarkets and Farmers' Markets. You can see that there is a massive appetite for good, local food in the community.

Other food producers supporting the Neighbour Food project in Clonmel include Patrick Mulcahy ,Ballinwillin Farm Mitchelstown,Helem Armitage, Irish Hedtgerow,Rubert Atkinson,Longueville House,David of Tullybrack Foods,Trevor and Sandra Early Bird Eggs,Michael Corbett ,Emerald Oils,Mairin Byrne Inch House Pudding and Caitriona of Coolaneey Farm.

