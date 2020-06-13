South Tipperary Hospice cocooners enjoy a memorable day out at Hotel Minella

There has been another huge hit on the 2020 Crooning for Cocooners roadshow.

The beautiful grounds of Hotel Minella was the venue once again as the Nallen family welcomed another group of cocooners to enjoy a day out after their isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

On this occasion it was the turn of South Tipperary Hospice Movement to take up the invitation issued by John and Elizabeth Nallen to attend a concert for cocooners.

On another day of glorious sunshine and marvellous entertainment the hospice community were delighted to attend. Cars lined up in front of the outdoor mobile stage to enjoy the music which was provided on this occasion by Louise Morrissey, Derek Ryan, Sinead O’Donovan, Joseph O’Gorman and the Barry family with Niall Carroll on MC duties.Tony,Ber and Alan were on sound duty.

The audience registered their approval after every tune with an enthusiastic blowing of the horns as another afternoon of entertainment unfolded.

“We all know the difficult time people have had, especially people who were isolated in their own homes for so long so we were delighted to give them a day out,” said John Nallen.

Elizabeth Nallen said that the Hospice did incredible work in the community, invaluable work that everybody appreciated.

“The Hospice are among the many charities that do great work in Clonmel looking out for people all the time,” she said.

“We can never thank the Hospice enough for what they do, every family at some stage have been touched by what they do” said Elizabeth Nallen. She said that the Hospice had been badly affected by Covid with their fundraising activities badly disrupted. “We host a number of events for Hospice during the year but that avenue of fundraising has been lost to them because of Covid,” said Elizabeth Nallen.

During the concert those that attended showed their appreciation by making generous donations to the Hospice. Breda Ryan was among those thrilled to attend.

“It means everything to be able to get out and enjoy yourself after being isolated for so long.

“The Nallen family have always been so good to the Hospice and we were delighted to take up the invitation to this wonderful event,” said Breda.

