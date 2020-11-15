Environmental Protection Agency investigates pig farm units after complaints

The Environmental Protection Agency has highlighted management and safety issues on pig farms in the Ballinamult area.

The EPA report was issued following the inspection of two sites at Caherbrack and Carrigroe which are the subject of major expansion plans by Fenor Pig Farms.

The EPA report stated that the piggery owned by Maurice and Ian Tierney had recently been sold to Fenor Pig Farms.

Fenor Pig Farms have submitted a planning application to Waterford County Council which includes substantial development works for both sites.

The installation was destocked for part of 2018 and 2019 in advance of the sale. There were currently low numbers of pigs being housed at both units.

The EPA said the purpose of the site visit was to investigate a complaint reported to the EPA in July.

The complaint related to foul odours, flies and poor slurry management at the piggery.

The EPA report stated that the foul odours and flies were most likely due to infrequent emptying of the animal carcass skips.

The EPA said the licensee was required to undertake integrity assessments of slurry tanks, pipelines and lagoons and implement a repair programme.

The report said that improvement to the surface water drainage and collection system and ensuring safe access to sampling and monitoring points, and waste storage areas was also required.

The EPA, which published the report on its website in mid-October, stated that the licensee was to ensure that the non-compliances and observations identified in the site visit report were to be addressed without delay.

NON-COMPLIANCE

The report found that carcass disposal in terms of collection and removal took place on a monthly basis which was another matter of non-compliance as animal tissue and carcasses were to be stored on site pending disposal by being placed in covered and leak proof containers and shall at a minimum be removed weekly for disposal.

The report also called for the unauthorised discharge of polluting matter from an overground tank at the Caherbrack site to cease and for action to address the leaking of an overground tank into permeable ground to be taken.

The report also found no signage, fencing or railings around open slurry tanks or lagoons in the Carrickbrack and Carrigroe units.

It also found that there had been no surface water monitoring data provided for 2019 and that the surface water collection and drainage system was poorly maintained at the Caherbrack site in particular.

Residents of the Ballinamult and Tooraneena area have appealed to public representatives to listen to their concerns.

They state that the industrial scale of the piggery units being proposed by Fenor Pig Farms was out of character for the surrounding area.

The residents are fearful of the environmental impact that the production of 24 million litres of slurry will have on the area.

They have called on public representatives to take into consideration that there are over 70 residential properties within 1km of the proposed development.

“Should this development go ahead simple daily tasks such as hanging out washing, hosting family events, gardening and simply sitting and enjoying the view would be abolished.

“In essence, many of the reasons we choose to live in the countryside will no longer apply should this go ahead. It would introduce a degree of noise pollution and it would raise serious concerns for the quality of our local water supply,” residents informed public representatives in an open letter.

NATURAL BEAUTY

“The proposed site is in an area of natural beauty – valued by our community. This area in question is officially designated, as per the Waterford County Council Development Plan, as being adjacent to a scenic route, visually vulnerable, and sensitive. Not only will this construction be unpleasant to look at, but will undoubtedly produce noxious odours. Our area is a popular amenity area for walking, hiking, running, cycling, riding, mountain biking and hill walking, not only for local residents but by those further afield including several walking, running and cycling clubs,” stated the residents.

The group have also called on Inland Fisheries Ireland to examine the planning application and informed the body of their concerns on the effects the development will have on the quality of air and water in the area.

“A stream runs through both piggeries which runs into the Finisk and on into the Blackwater,” the residents informed Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Residents object to plans for an industrial scale piggery unit in their scenic area