In pictures: Kitty Maher celebrates her 100th birthday in Roscrea

Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band members Kiaran Byrne, Murt Kennedy and Pipe Major Joe Barry lead the drive-by party in honour of Centenarian Kitty Maher

Sheila Bohan is a carer of 100th birthday lady Kitty Maher and is accompanied at the drive-by party with her 11 year old son Paul who shares his birthday with the Centenarian

Stephen & Margaret O'Meara from Clonakenny waving to Centenarian Kitty Maher during the drive-by party last Thursday. Margaret is also a carer of the birthday lady

Tom & Katie Ryan waving at 100th Birthday lady Kitty Maher. Tom is a grand-nephew of Kitty

Killea couple Paul & Joan Tracey waving to Kitty Maher at her 100th Birthday celebration. Joan is a Carer to Kitty

Garda Martin Butler offers congratulations to Centenarian Kitty Maher during the drive-by party on Thursday last

Nicola & Andrew Kavanagh hand a birthday card for Centenarian Kitty Maher to drive-by party organiser Noel Joyce

Kitty Maher, Skehana, Roscrea celebrated her 100th Birthday with a drive-by party on Thursday December 31, 2020

Kitty Maher, Skehana, Roscrea celebrated her 100th Birthday with a drive-by party on Thursday December 31, 2020

Pat O'Brien waves to his neighbour Kitty Maher during the drive-by party on Thursday last