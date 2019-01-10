GAA

Tipperary Hurling Club New York annual dinner dance

Lots of familiar faces from around the Premier county!

The Tipperary Hurling Club of New York held their annual dinner dance on Saturday, December 8 at the Lake Isle Country Club in Eastchester, NY. The guest of honor for the occasion was Pa Ryan of Ardfinnan. Tipperary player of the year was Martin O'Neill of Mt. Sion, Waterford, and Tipperary Clubman of the Year was bestowed on Tommy Fogarty of Clonmel.

Pictures Margaret Purcell-Roddy www.MPRphotos.SnugMug.com