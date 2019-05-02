Elegant six bed family home in Two Mile Borris

On a fine spacious mature site this is certainly one of the most luxurious properties to come on the market in recent times. Brodericks are the agents and are full of praise and admiration for the high quality of workmanship and finish throughout.

The property is situated half way between Thurles and the motorway at TwoMile Borris. Just 2 ½ miles outside town and roughly an hour to Dublin or Cork with Kilkenny, Clonmel, Portlaoise and other prominent towns within easy reach. Surely, it’s time to have a long hard look at the crazy prices being paid for Dublin properties of tiny proportion with no garden space or privacy. The rail service to Thurles, being on the busy Dublin/Cork line, should be taken into account for work, college, etc.

One can acquire this beautiful spacious property at Athloman for the price of a 2 bed Dublin apartment. I know everybody can’t live in the country but it doesn’t make sense to settle for the pressure and stress that city life has to offer. P.J. Broderick states that clients are in actual fact seeing the advantages of Thurles as a suitable place to set up home with strong demand for all types of residential property. Sales and prices are up and the market is quite healthy according to P.J.

Accommodation

Accommodation consists, of:

Ground floor: entrance hall, sitting room, bathroom, living room, kitchen/dining room, conservatory, utility, W.C, bedroom 1 (ensuite) bedroom 2.

First floor: bedroom 3 - walk-in wardrobe, (ensuite), bedroom 4 (ensuite), bedroom 5, bedroom 6, bathroom, walk-in hotpress.

Total internal area C. 4500 sq. ft.

Oil fired central heating, private well, septic tank, under floor heating, PVC double glazing

Large workshop/garage – 2000 sq. ft.

Situated on a choice site in a quiet and pleasant location within 2 ½ miles of Thurles. This is a top quality and very spacious residence with a most attractive layout and design. All rooms are well proportioned and spacious with many special features throughout.

Fantastic Property, Tastefully Decorated, Expertly Arranged and must be viewed to be fully appreciated. Asking price €350,000.

Contact PJ Broderick on 0504 22811 for more details.