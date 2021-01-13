Leafy Lane House now on the property market in Tipperary

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are delighted to present Leafy Lane House to the market, an excellent, modern 4 / 5-bed residence, on a large 0.84 acre site, located at Penane, just 3km from the centre of Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

This spacious property, constructed c. 2006, offers well apportioned living spaces together with a rooftop balcony, large master ensuite bedroom, generous garden areas and a detached garden building to the rear.

Accommodation extends to over approx. 2,250 sq.ft / 209m2 and includes entrance hall / reception area, open plan kitchen / dining / livingroom, utility, 3 no. bedrooms (main ensuite with walk-in wardrobe) and bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs contains a large landing / reception area ideal for a variety of other uses (office, play area, 5th bedroom), bedroom and outdoor balcony.

An ideal property for any family and a perfect opportunity for those who now work from home. Templemore is just 3km away and caters well for the local community with shops, schools (national & secondary), pubs, restaurants, churches etc.

Templemore Park is also nearby with a stunning lake, forest walks, playground, pitch & putt course, sportsgrounds and running track. Templemore train station is just 2km from Leafy Lane House with regular services to both Dublin & Cork. The M7 and M8 motorways are also easily accessible via Roscrea and Thurles respectively.

The virtual tour / actual viewings (observing current guidelines) available only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie