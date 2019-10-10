Roscrea Hurling Clubs' got talent

Last Friday night brought Lip Sync Battle to Racket Hall as a fundraiser for Roscrea Hurling Club to fund the new spectator stand and ball wall in St. Cronan’s Park. A sell out event and the whole town behind it the night proved to be an astounding success.

Roscrea Hurling Club would like to thank most sincerely everyone who purchased our main sponsorship packages and/or sponsored pages in our advert book.

To all the acts that took part a special thank you, a highly entertaining night and all the hard work that each and every one of you put in really paid off.

The crowd were fantastic, energetic and lively from the start and to the judges a special thank you, John Carroll, Craig Morgan, Niall O’Meara and Helena Mulrooney.

Congratulations to our winner on the night, with a massive performance as Ms. Tina Turner aka Tara Rowan and her backing group Ann Dooley, Clare Dooley and Julie Pohjanen, well done ladies.

To everyone who helped out in any way, in the fundraising, tickets, venue, ad books and the many many different areas that needed work, Thank you. To all those who were busy on the night selling tickets and votes, ushers and the other various roles also a massive thank you.

The Club looks forward now to continuing with the development of our grounds and making it a venue that we can all be proud of.

Thanks to PJ Wright for the pictures.