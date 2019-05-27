Templemore students feted on school awards day

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely was the guest of honour at Our Lady's Secondary School Templemore last week, handing out coveted student awards and delivering words of encouragement to soon-to-be exam sitters.

Nominations were made based on numerous criteria, with many students being acknowledged for their talent, effort, enthusiasm and contribution to the teaching and learning of subjects. The awards recognised both the academic achievements of the schools senior students as well as contributions they have made to school life.

Mr Kiely spoke about the value of honesty and trust in yourself and others. He highlighted the importance of a strong work ethic, adding that while a person may not always achieve the top grades, hard work and determination can ensure success.

He also added that it's important for each student to recognise their own potential. He told the assembled student body they 'must not limit this potential by lack of effort or lack of self-belief' emphasising the following ‘dream big, believe in yourself and work hard to make it happen.'

Mr Kiely was also on hand to present winning medals to both the Fitzgerald cup team and Corn UÍ Cathain team.

Award winners

Fifth year Student of the Year award - Jimmy Mullen

Sixth year Student of the Year award - Jessica Young

Br Edmund Rice award - Pat Carroll

CEIST award - Katie Giles

Junior Certificate student of 2018 - Anna Ryan

Leaving Certificate student 2018 - Brian Gleeson

Spirit of LCA award - Stephen Maher

Sr Catherine Mc Cauley award - Cara McMullen