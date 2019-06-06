SCHOOL AWARDS
Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed students honoured on awards day
One of the most important and prestigious evenings in the school calendar of Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles took place last Thursday with the school's annual awards night.
Presentations were made to a huge number of proud recipients in a plethora of categories that included the following:
Students of the year: 6th- Claire McGrath, 5th- Ben O Sullivan, 4th- Ellen Clarke, 3rd- Odhran Donaghy, 2nd- Stephen Healy, 1st- Michael McCormack, 6th LCA- Joey O Donoghue, TY Jamie Kinane
Frank Dwan Award: David Kearney
Mary Delahunty Award: Anthony Doyle
Soccer players award: U19 Martin O Reilly, U17 Shane Turner, U15 Oisin Gooney
Senior Soccer Girls: Danielle Meaney
Junior Soccer Girls: Sophie Delaney
Senior hurler of the year: Danny Slattery
Junior hurler: Eoin Craddock
U15- Lee Ferncombe
Senior Gaelic footballer of the year: Caylum Gooney
Junior Gaelic footballer: Stephen Maher, U15- Odhran Donaghy
Munster U15 Gaelic Football and Munster U15 Hurling Champions
Senior Rugby: John Shaw, Junior Rugby- Seán Lloyd
Athlete of the year: Armand Schoeman
BT Young scientist award: Nathan Killane, Cormac Walsh, Róisín Ryan, Katie McCarthy, Adam Ryan, Toby Womack
Maths achievement award: Sebastian Spiadowski
Best Junior Certificate 2018: Rebecca Elphick
Best Leaving Certificate 2017: Scott Beaton
LIT Language award: Kaitlyn Ryan
Scoláireachtaí: Sorcha Ní Mhurchú, Mícheál Mac Cormaic, Conchubhair Mac Cormaic, Conchubhair Mac Cormaic
Féile na Samhna: Bill O Dwyer, Katelyn Ryan, Cormac Leahy
Séamus Maher award: Ronan Carroll
Energy Leader: Gary Delaney
Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: Dan O Connell, Conor O Sullivan; Junior Music-Kayleigh Cronin
Debating Club: Toby Womack
Digital Champions: Rian Power, Stephen Cullen, Adam Ryan, Bill O Dwyer
Gaisce Award: Jack Keogh, Katelyn Ryan, Pádraig Gleeson
National Scratch Coding award: Keelan Fahey
Music Senior award: Caylum Gooney
There were numerous other group awards presented for outstanding achievements in other areas including coding, Scifest, ETB awards, NCCA, outstanding attendance, Futsal competitions, athletics team events, technical subjects awards etc.
Bean an tí Ms. Trisha Hickey and fear an tí Mr. JP Butler added to a most entertaining and enjoyable evening that was hugely attended by students families, staff, dignitaries and members of the wider community.
