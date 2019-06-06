Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed students honoured on awards day

One of the most important and prestigious evenings in the school calendar of Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles took place last Thursday with the school's annual awards night.

Presentations were made to a huge number of proud recipients in a plethora of categories that included the following:

Students of the year: 6th- Claire McGrath, 5th- Ben O Sullivan, 4th- Ellen Clarke, 3rd- Odhran Donaghy, 2nd- Stephen Healy, 1st- Michael McCormack, 6th LCA- Joey O Donoghue, TY Jamie Kinane

Frank Dwan Award: David Kearney

Mary Delahunty Award: Anthony Doyle

Soccer players award: U19 Martin O Reilly, U17 Shane Turner, U15 Oisin Gooney

Senior Soccer Girls: Danielle Meaney

Junior Soccer Girls: Sophie Delaney

Senior hurler of the year: Danny Slattery

Junior hurler: Eoin Craddock

U15- Lee Ferncombe

Senior Gaelic footballer of the year: Caylum Gooney

Junior Gaelic footballer: Stephen Maher, U15- Odhran Donaghy

Munster U15 Gaelic Football and Munster U15 Hurling Champions

Senior Rugby: John Shaw, Junior Rugby- Seán Lloyd

Athlete of the year: Armand Schoeman

BT Young scientist award: Nathan Killane, Cormac Walsh, Róisín Ryan, Katie McCarthy, Adam Ryan, Toby Womack

Maths achievement award: Sebastian Spiadowski

Best Junior Certificate 2018: Rebecca Elphick

Best Leaving Certificate 2017: Scott Beaton

LIT Language award: Kaitlyn Ryan

Scoláireachtaí: Sorcha Ní Mhurchú, Mícheál Mac Cormaic, Conchubhair Mac Cormaic, Conchubhair Mac Cormaic

Féile na Samhna: Bill O Dwyer, Katelyn Ryan, Cormac Leahy

Séamus Maher award: Ronan Carroll

Energy Leader: Gary Delaney

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: Dan O Connell, Conor O Sullivan; Junior Music-Kayleigh Cronin

Debating Club: Toby Womack

Digital Champions: Rian Power, Stephen Cullen, Adam Ryan, Bill O Dwyer

Gaisce Award: Jack Keogh, Katelyn Ryan, Pádraig Gleeson

National Scratch Coding award: Keelan Fahey

Music Senior award: Caylum Gooney

There were numerous other group awards presented for outstanding achievements in other areas including coding, Scifest, ETB awards, NCCA, outstanding attendance, Futsal competitions, athletics team events, technical subjects awards etc.

Bean an tí Ms. Trisha Hickey and fear an tí Mr. JP Butler added to a most entertaining and enjoyable evening that was hugely attended by students families, staff, dignitaries and members of the wider community.