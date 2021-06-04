Gallery: Check out some of our sports images from the last week

Sport is getting busier and busier by the week as some form of narmality returns

It was not a great weekend for Tipperary teams on the sporting front with the footballers and ladies footballers coming a cropper in their league ties against Offaly and Waterford respectively.

Still, there are some great images from the games to whet the appetite for the coming weekend which sees the Tipperary hurlers taking on Westmeath in Mullingar; the camogie ladies playing Offaly in Kilkenny, and the ladies footballers taking on Dublin in Semple Stadium.

The footballers have a week off as they bid to get their train back on the track.

And, fresh from the news of injuries to Patrick Bonner Maher and Robbie Kiely of the hurlers and footballers, has come the disappointment of the news of Clodagh Quirke's cruciate knee ligament injury which rules her out for the rest of the year. We wish her well with her recovery.