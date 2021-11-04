Gallery: Check out the images from the Tipperary CSHC semi-finals

Our photographers were busy at the weekend shooting all the big games in Tipperary
There were some great games in the Tipperary hurling championships at the weekend. And, our photgraphers were busy capturing all the images so a big thanks to Brigid Delaney and Eamon McGee.
Check them out right here.
Arravale Rovers and Cahir will meet in County Senior Football Relegation semi-final at Ardfinnan on Sunday next.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.