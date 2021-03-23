Picture Parade: See all the action from Thurles Racecourse last weekend

There was a great day of racing at Thurles Racecourse on Saturday afternoon last with the going perfect for top class fare.

Aside from the racing itself, a feature of the meeting was the standing ovation and guard of honour accorded to jockeys Rachael Blackmore and Jack Kennedy following thier exploits in Cheltenham in the days before - a lovely touch from all in Thurles Racecourse, led by proprietor Riona Molony and her family.

See our picture parade below to get an idea of the action.