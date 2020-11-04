The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

The Party Boutique

1 Boytonrath, New Inn, Cashel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-7462869

Email: thepartyboutiqueshop@gmail.com

Website: www.thepartyboutiqueshop.ie

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

The Party Boutique is your fun and affordable one stop shop for party requirements with fast delivery.

Pet Planet

The Regal Centre, Davis Rd, Raheen, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tel: 052-6176766

Email: info@petplanet.ie

Website: www.petplanet.ie

Social media: Facebook and Twitter

Pet Planet is operating as normal. Open Monday to Friday from 9.30 am to 5.30pm.

Lyons Tyre Services

Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Tel: 0504-21233

Email: info@lyonstyre.com

Website: www.lyonstyre.com

Social media: Facebook

Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 3pm. Full mobile service available with a fleet of four breakdown vans and a truck fitted with a Hiab lift arm.