Tipperary All Time Greats: Profile #1 Nicky English

Born in Cullen, Nicky English first played gaelic games during his school days at the Abbey CBS in Tipperary.

He arrived on the inter-county scene at the age of 17 when he first linked up with the Tipperary minor teams as a dual player, before later joining the under 21 sides. He made his senior debut during the 1982 championship.

English went on to play a key part for almost 15 years, winning two All-Ireland medals, five Munster medals and two National Hurling League medals.

English is widely regarded as one of Tipperary's greatest ever players. During his playing days, he won six All-Star awards as well as the Texaco Hurler of the Year award in 1989.

Nicky English went on to manage the Tipperary hurlers to All-Ireland success in 2001 when they defeated Galway.