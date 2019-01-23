Tipperary All Time Greats: Profile #3 Tom Kiely
Tipperary All Time Greats: Profile #3 Tom Kiely
Tom Kiely came from Ballyneale, outside Carrick-on-Suir.
He achieved his gold in 1904 becoming the first multi-event track champion in the Modern Olympic Games.
Kiely competed in the 1904 Summer Olympics in St. Louis, Missouri in the all-round, which consisted of a 100 yard run, shot putt, high jump, 880 yard walk, hammer throw, pole vault, 120 yard hurdles, 56 pounds weight throw, long-jump and a one mile run. All 10 events were held on the same day, with the 34-year-old winning gold.
The British team had approached him with promises of his fare and expenses, and American sponsorship was also offered. However, he was a committed nationalist and decided to go on his own, representing his native country. He raised the fare partly by selling many of the prizes he won over the years.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on