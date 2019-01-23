Tipperary All Time Greats: #7 Adi Roche

Adi Roche was born in Clonmel in 1955.

After finishing secondary school she went to work for Aer Lingus. She left in 1984, to work full-time as a volunteer for the Irish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. She devised a Peace Education Programme and delivered it in over fifty schools throughout Ireland. In 1990, she became the first Irish woman elected to the board of directors of the International Peace Bureau at the UNin Geneva.

In 1991, Roche founded the Chernobyl Children International, to provide aid to the children of Belarus, Western Russia and Ukraine. The organisation is an international development, medical, and humanitarian one that works with children and families who continue to be affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986.