Tipperary All Time Greats #11 Dr Tony Ryan

Thomas Anthony ‘Tony’ Ryan (2 February 1936 – 3 October 2007) was an Irish billionaire, philanthropist and businessman.

Born in Thurles, he was a founder of Guinness Peat Aviation (GPA) as well as co-founder of Ryanair.

Ryan was an active and innovative funder of university education in Ireland. He donated a marine science institute to NUI Galway in 1993 which was named the Martin Ryan Marine Science Institute in honour of his father. He also funded The Ryan Academy for Entrepreneurship at the Citywest park, that is run by Dublin City University.

Ryan held honorary doctorates from several universities, including Trinity College, Dublin, the National University of Ireland, Galway and the University of Limerick.