Tipperary All Time Greats: Profile #8 Michael Kinane

Michael J. Kinane was born in Killenaule.

He achieved fame as an Irish flat racing jockey and enjoyed a 34-year career.

A prolific winner of the Irish, English and French Classic races over two decades, Kinane won the 2,000 Guineas four times, the Derby three times, the Melbourne Cup in Australia and the Belmont Stakes in the United States. Kinane also has four wins in Breeders’ Cup races. He was Irish Champion Jockey on 13 occasions.

He first came to prominence as the stable jockey to Dermot Weld and later was retained by John Magnier and Aidan O'Brien as stable jockey at Ballydoyle for many years. He was later with leading Irish flat trainer John Oxx. He became one of the world's elite jockeys and was regarded as one of the leading professionals of his sport.