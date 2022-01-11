5 top wellness breaks for you in 2022

Many of us have had a stressful couple of years with much uncertainty and stress. This can have a huge impact on our health, our energy levels and the foods that we consume. What we may be craving is a little break to recharge the batteries. Whilst we may be a little hesitant to travel abroad right now, fret not as there are so many healthy breaks to experience throughout Ireland, which can help to nourish the body and mind and to leave you feeling recharged, refreshed and ready to take on the new year with a new mindset.

Here nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition by Laurann brings us through her top Irish health escapes with everything from the relaxing or indulgent, to the more active which for everyone can enjoy.

1) Wellness Classes – Weekly classes are a great way to destress and squeeze regular self-care into your life.

- Sukha Wellness Centre, Cahir: Why not recharge your batteries with Restorative Yoga which can help you let go of your worries, draw back and take two hours of self-care, rest and rejuvenation. Or for the ultimate chill they have one hour Yoga Nidra Meditation (also known as yogic sleep) which provides deep healing effects.

- Wellness By Olivia, Various Locations: If you’re needing a little empowerment and positivity in your life, then these wellness empowerment classes may be just what you need with in person and online classes available.

- Jennie Hannigan, Clonmel: Relax, reduce stress, increase happiness, focus and calmness with the Twin Hearts Meditation which takes place in Clonmel Arts Centre on the first Monday of every month.

2) LITTLE SELF CARE TREATS

- Inspire Beauty District, Clonmel: Their signature full body treatment offers ultimate physical and mental relaxation, complete re-invigoration, both cleansing and restoring your body. This unique treatment is a reinterpretation of a hammam Turkish bath, adapted to salon environment which will leave you feeling and cleansed.

- Brow ’N’ Beauty, Clonmel: Provide speciality massages such as salt rock ritual, heated lava shell Massage & Tahiti experience which uses sound therapy. Their therapists are deeply into holistic and spa wellness treatments which heal mind, body and spirit not just the superficial elements.

- Aoife Lonergan, Cahir: With over 12 years massage experience, you have a choice of Swedish or sports massage. If you’re looking to destress, Swedish massage can help to promote relaxation by gently alleviating muscle tension, the best way to unwind, melt the day away and escape.

- Nadur Wellness, Clonmel: Take some time out with therapies such as massage (holistic, Swedish, sports and hot stone), as well as reflexology, Indian head massage, acupuncture, kinesiology, Pranic healing and reiki.

- Sukha Wellnness Centre, Cahir: Relax and unwind with a range of therapies including reflexology, Reiki, IET, Energy work, traditional Chinese medicine, acupressure, hot stone massage, therapeutic massage, sports massage, Indian head massage, coaching, Intuitive energy healing and myofascial release.

3) WELLNESS DAYS- For those who don’t have time to take a long break a wellness day is the ideal way of recharging without having to venture too far afield.

- Eco Spa The Park Hotel, Clonmel: Relax, unwind and rejuvenate at multi-award winning Eco Spa at ‘EcoSpa’ by indulging in one of their signature treatments.

- The Horse & Jockey Spa, Thurles: Escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life at this award winning spa with their range of facials, wraps and seaweed baths in one of our tranquil treatment rooms, star-lit relaxation area or in our hydrotherapy and pool area.

- Sólás na Mara Seaweed Baths, Waterford: Enjoy one of Ireland's oldest natural therapies, hot seawater and seaweed baths. You can also add a relaxing massage treatment or a refreshing seaweed facial for the perfect treat.

4) WELLNESS WEEKENDS: Sometimes it’s nice to get away from home for a short recharge and a little weekend break and there are so many to choose from.

Butterfly Cottage Retreat, Westmeath: Olive McDonagh welcomes you to Butterfly cottage retreat a holistic health and wellness retreat which offers many things relaxing and nourishing. Here you can destress, reduce anxiety feel more relaxed in your mind and nourished in your body. You can enjoy healing through yoga, meditation, sounds, beautiful music, energy therapies, juicing and smoothies, healthy food, beautiful nature and so much more. Offering overnight/day retreats, therapies and courses.

Wellness By Olivia, Various Locations: If you’re looking to rebalance and re-energise, Olivia O’Conner provides wellness programmes and retreats which are mainly based in Meath but also ran in various locations in Ireland. Here you can unwind relax and heal whilst learning phenomenal stress busting wellbeing techniques such as meditation, yoga, tai chi, emotional regulation, empowerment coaching and breath work which are tailored to both women and men. All retreats held twice monthly.

The Burren Yoga Retreat: Located in the legendary landscape of The Burren on the West coast of Ireland that provides the best quality yoga and meditation retreat with exceptional yoga and meditation teachers along with walks and delicious food. Suitable for complete beginners, as well as those who regularly practice yoga

The Courtyard Yoga Retreat, Wicklow: A family run retreat based in Coolatin Co. Wicklow, they offer both day and weekend retreats which include yoga, mindfulness, meditation and healthy homemade foods and country walks the perfect mini break.

- Creacon Lodge, Wexford: Founded by Derek O’Neill and Linda O’Neill, Creacon Wellness Retreat is the ideal destination for retreat, relaxation and rejuvenation. Offering massage, yoga, meditation, accommodation, healthy food, classes and retreats to improve your wellbeing.

5) ADVENTURE DAYS/ HOLIDAYS: For those looking for a more high energy adventure escape why not check these out.

- Walking/Hiking: We really are blessed with stunning mountains, so why not grab your walking boots and explore our magnificent hills. Whether you are new to hillwalking or you’re a seasoned hiker why not check these out.

Footfalls Walking Holidays: Founded in 1994 by Christopher and Teresa Stacey, attracts customers from all over the world, offering guided and self-guided walking tours to almost every corner of Ireland with grades of easy to moderate

Discover Ireland Ultimate Hiking Guide: For those who are confident to head out on non-guided walks, Discover Ireland have created a fantastic guide including ‘25 Epic Irish Trails’ with both long and short walk options.

- The Waterford Greenway Cycle: Whether you use your own wheels or hire a bike, the beautiful Waterford Greenway coastal follows old railway lines from Waterford City, through the foothills of the Comeragh Mountains and into Dungarvan. It also has some great spots along the way to stop for food and drinks, the perfect active day out.

- Ballyhass Adventure Mallow & Coachford: Not only is this family run but they have a range of incredible activities including archery, cliff climbing, kayaking, wake boarding, axe throwing, paddle boarding and zip-lining which are perfect for those adventure lovers.

- Delphi Resort: Based in Galway, this is one of Ireland’s top adventure resorts with a 4 star hotel, hostel, spa and up to 20 outdoor activities to offer which include surfing, zip lining, kayaking, surfing, obstacle courses, walking and cycling trails to name a few.

Laurann O’Reilly is a qualified and experienced Nutritionist with a BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from University of Nottingham and a Master’s in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin.