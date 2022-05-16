Exhibition depicting the value of the GAA in the community to open in Clonmel

The Parish exhibition will open in Clonmel at the South Tipperary Arts Centre
Michael Holly’s exhibition, The Parish, will be officially opened this Thursday May 19 at the South Tipperary Arts Centre from 6pm.
The Parish is a video installation and a discursive space for considering the unique place that the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), and its affiliated organisations such as the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have in Irish society. Artist Michael Holly spent over three years documenting the many and varied aspects of the Clonakilty GAA community as part of his PhD research in Film & Screen Media at University College Cork.
With its values of physical discipline, personal sacrifice through volunteering, community participation and consolidation of Irish identity, the GAA has, in many ways, come to define what it means to be a part of a community in contemporary Ireland.
A programme of talks, discussions engagements with local clubs will take place around the exhibition, including a talk by Paul Carroll around his photobook Gaelic Fields.
Biography
Michael Holly is an artist, nonfiction filmmaker, researcher and lecturer based in Cork, Ireland. His work involves para-fictional and nonfiction investigations into how identities are formed, and into the relationships that people have with culture, landscape, history and ecology. He is an Irish Research Council funded PhD candidate in Film & Screen Media at University College Cork. The Parish forms part of his creative practice-led doctoral project.
