The Wolfe Tones will perform at Clonacody House outside Fethard on August 20

The Wolfe Tones will play in Clonacody House outside Fethard on Saturday August 20.

Noel Nagle, Tommy Byrne and Brian Warfield today comprise arguably the World’s most popular Irish folk group, The Wolfe Tones. Presently celebrating an unbelievable 58 illustrious years on the road, their longevity and success is unparalleled, their status as iconic in the world of Irish entertainment has long since been secured. The Wolfe Tones continue to thrill audiences and pack venues worldwide.

First seeing the light of day during the so called ballad boom of the early 1960’s, The Wolfe Tones started out on a ballad career which has taken them to the heights of not just Irish, but international entertainment. Their achievements include receiving the Freedom of the cities of New York and Los Angeles, being presented with Philadelphia’s greatest honour – The Liberty Bell, and appearing in New York’s Carnegie Hall on numerous occasions. Not bad for a bunch of lads who started off as children busking at the music festivals around Ireland.

The Wolfe Tones have recently revamped their stage show to incorporate many ballads from their extensive back catalogue. With an ever changing set list, the show is revitalised with material not performed on the concert stage for many years, as well as newly composed ballads taken from their forth coming album release due in November, 2022.

The Wolfe Tones have remained unabashedly proud of their songs and ballads. It is their firm belief that it is the work of the ballad maker to reflect the times they live in, and there is no one could argue that The Wolfe Tones have not carried on that century’s old bardic tradition.

A huge factor in the group’s international success is the fact that they have in their ranks a ballad singer who is widely considered to be one of the finest Ireland has ever known. When performed by Tommy Byrne, ballads such as Grace, The Loughsheelin Eviction and The Streets of New York, will show why this singer has gained a legendary status over the past six decades.

Always creative, the group continue to release brand new material even after 58 years on the road, mostly from the pen of prolific songwriter, Brian Warfield. It is the Wolfe Tones’ banjo player and harpist who has composed such hits as Irish Eyes, Rock On Rockall and Joe McDonnell.

Talented musician, Noel Nagle, the Wolfe Tones whistle player and uillean piper, completes this legendary trio. It is Noel’s musicianship and vocal harmonies which adds that distinctive sound to some of the Wolfe Tones most rousing ballads.

The Wolfe Tones have toured the U.S., coast to coast, on many occasions on a yearly basis, since their first trip across the Atlantic in 1967. In march 2022, The Wolfe Tones sold out two nights on New York’s Broadway with highly acclaimed performances in the prestigious Town Hall Theatre where they made the rafters ring in their own inimitable style!

Any opportunity to see this most legendary of Irish ballad groups on the live stage should not be missed. As always, early booking is recommended for what will be sell out appearances at venues across Ireland and the globe.