Hollywood actor and musician for Glengoole show

Hollywood actor and musician Patrick Bergin will take to the stage at Buddy's Big Shed, Glengoole this Saturday night.

The EastEnders actor, who previously starred opposite Julia Roberts in the 1991 hit Sleeping with the Enemy, will perform alongside Jackie McAuley and the Dominic Street Ramblers to collaborate for a very special concert on Saturday, May 25 in Buddy's Big Shed Glengoole, starting at 9pm.

Complimentary tea, coffee, cakes, plus a raffle, will be held on the night. Tickets cost €20.

For more information call 087 7500710.