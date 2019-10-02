Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer comes to The Source, Thurles

Tom Crean (1877-1938) the intrepid Antarctic explorer and one of Ireland’s unsung heroes is brought to life in this dramatic and humorous solo performance by Aidan Dooley.

Hear the riveting true stories of Crean’s Antarctic explorations as one of the few men to serve with both Scott and Shackleton and survive three famous expeditions: Discovery, (1901 – 1904); Terra Nova (1910 – 1913); and Endurance (1914 – 1916).

Crean’s story is a testament of human fortitude against all the elements of Antarctic, his 36 mile, solitary trek to base camp during the Terra Nova expedition to rescue his comrades Teddy Evans and William Lashly has been described by Antarctic historians as “the finest feat of individual heroism from the entire age of exploration”.

The show originated from a fifteen minute Living History performance on Tom Crean created by the Aidan Dooley for London’s National Maritime Museum’s Antarctic Exhibition ‘South’ in 2001. Following the publication of Michael Smith’s book about Tom Crean called ‘Unsung Hero’ the show was developed over a two year period with several small tryout performances in Ireland, including a performance in front of Crean’s remaining family at the Tom Crean Society’s memorial in Annascaul.

This multi-award winning show has now played critically acclaimed sell-out performances throughout Ireland, USA, Australia, Europe and the UK.

Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer comes to The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, October 12 at 8pm. Tickets €20/14 conc. Box Office 0504 90204. For more information visit www.thesourceartscentre.ie.