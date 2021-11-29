Search

29 Nov 2021

Christmas with Celtic Brothers in Brú Ború, Cashel

‘Celtic Brothers’ is the exciting new act born of the very successful and popular group known as the ‘The Willoughby Brothers’

Christmas with Celtic Brothers in Brú Ború, Cashel

Tickets are €25 from Brú Ború heritage centre, Cashel

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

‘Celtic Brothers’ is the exciting new act born of the very successful and popular group known as the ‘The Willoughby Brothers’. They have entertained and endeared audiences for the past number of years and are delighted to bring their newly evolved show to their loyal and valued followers.

Their unique and recognisable sound includes a repertoire featuring a blend of Irish ballads, popular classics and contemporary songs that take their audience on an emotive musical journey. This hugely popular concert will be playing the Brú Ború theatre on Saturday December 11 at 8pm.

We will not be issuing physical tickets for this event. Please click Collect On The Night when purchasing and use your email confirmation as proof of purchase for entry on the night.

Patrons purchasing tickets for this show in Brú Ború must produce a valid ID and a Covid Certificate as well as a pre-purchased ticket. You will not be allowed to enter the venue without these and no exceptions will be made. Masks must be worn in the venue at all times and during the performance. Please respect social distancing guidelines and all current public health restrictions.

Unfortunately due to current restrictions in the hospitality sector we are unable to offer bar facilities or interval refreshments.

Adult: €25. Phone: +353 62 61122. Email: eolas@bruboru.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media