Christmas with Celtic Brothers in Brú Ború, Cashel

‘Celtic Brothers’ is the exciting new act born of the very successful and popular group known as the ‘The Willoughby Brothers’. They have entertained and endeared audiences for the past number of years and are delighted to bring their newly evolved show to their loyal and valued followers.

Their unique and recognisable sound includes a repertoire featuring a blend of Irish ballads, popular classics and contemporary songs that take their audience on an emotive musical journey. This hugely popular concert will be playing the Brú Ború theatre on Saturday December 11 at 8pm.

We will not be issuing physical tickets for this event. Please click Collect On The Night when purchasing and use your email confirmation as proof of purchase for entry on the night.

Patrons purchasing tickets for this show in Brú Ború must produce a valid ID and a Covid Certificate as well as a pre-purchased ticket. You will not be allowed to enter the venue without these and no exceptions will be made. Masks must be worn in the venue at all times and during the performance. Please respect social distancing guidelines and all current public health restrictions.

Unfortunately due to current restrictions in the hospitality sector we are unable to offer bar facilities or interval refreshments.

Adult: €25. Phone: +353 62 61122. Email: eolas@bruboru.ie