BADMINTON
Tipperary Badminton team of four competition
Team of 4 is played over one leg with the first team drawn getting home advantage
Tipperary Badminton
Please see below for the teams entered in each grade, the draw, results and tables.
Team of 4 is played over 1 leg with the first team drawn getting home advantage. Each match comprises of 4 games of Doubles with 3 points for winning your game in 2 sets and 2 points for winning in 3 sets. Therefore maximum points avaliblein a match is 12. The top 2 Teams in each Grade then play in the final. If the are only 2 teams entered in a grade then this final will be played on a home and away basis.
Mens Grade C - Ballycommon 0(0). Conutry Club 0(0). Roscrea 0(0)
Mens Grade D - Nenagh 0(0). Templemore 0(0)
Mens Grade E Results and Table
Roscrea 3 Vs Nenagh B 8. Country Club 4 Vs Roscrea 6. Nenagh A 8 Vs Nenagh B 3
Nenagh B 11(2. Roscrea 9(2). Nenagh A 8(1). Country Club 4(1)
Mens Grade F Results and Table
Nenagh A 6 Vs Nenagh B 6. Grange 0 Vs Hillview 12
Hillview 12(1). Nenagh A 6(1). Nenagh B 6(1). Grange 0(1)
Mens Grade G Results and Table
Zone 1 - Hillview 9 Vs Grange 3. Hillview 9(1). Grange 3(1). Templemore 0(0)
Zone 2 - Gurteen 6 Vs Roscrea 5. Roscrea 0 Vs Nenagh 11. Nenagh 11(1). Gurteen 6(1). Roscrea 5(2)
Mens Grade H Results and Table
Nenagh 8 Vs Templemore 3. Grange 8 Vs Thurles 3
Grange 8(1). Nenagh 8(1). Templemore 3(1). Thurles 3(1)
Ladies Grade D - Roscrea 0(0). Templemore 0(0)
Ladies Grade E Results and Table - Country Club 5 Vs Grange 5. Country Club 5(1). Grange 5(1)
Ladies Grade F Results and Table
Country Club 0(0). Templemore 0(0)
Ladies Grade G Results and Table
Roscrea 8 Vs Templemore 3
Templemore 0 Vs Nenagh 10
Nenagh 10(1). Roscrea 8(1). Templemore 3(1)
Ladies Grade H Results and Table
Grange 0(0). Nenagh 0(0). Roscrea 0(0). Thurles 0(0)
