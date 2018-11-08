Tipperary Badminton team of four competition

Please see below for the teams entered in each grade, the draw, results and tables.

Team of 4 is played over 1 leg with the first team drawn getting home advantage. Each match comprises of 4 games of Doubles with 3 points for winning your game in 2 sets and 2 points for winning in 3 sets. Therefore maximum points avaliblein a match is 12. The top 2 Teams in each Grade then play in the final. If the are only 2 teams entered in a grade then this final will be played on a home and away basis.

Mens Grade C - Ballycommon 0(0). Conutry Club 0(0). Roscrea 0(0)

Mens Grade D - Nenagh 0(0). Templemore 0(0)

Mens Grade E Results and Table

Roscrea 3 Vs Nenagh B 8. Country Club 4 Vs Roscrea 6. Nenagh A 8 Vs Nenagh B 3

Nenagh B 11(2. Roscrea 9(2). Nenagh A 8(1). Country Club 4(1)

Mens Grade F Results and Table

Nenagh A 6 Vs Nenagh B 6. Grange 0 Vs Hillview 12

Hillview 12(1). Nenagh A 6(1). Nenagh B 6(1). Grange 0(1)

Mens Grade G Results and Table

Zone 1 - Hillview 9 Vs Grange 3. Hillview 9(1). Grange 3(1). Templemore 0(0)

Zone 2 - Gurteen 6 Vs Roscrea 5. Roscrea 0 Vs Nenagh 11. Nenagh 11(1). Gurteen 6(1). Roscrea 5(2)

Mens Grade H Results and Table

Nenagh 8 Vs Templemore 3. Grange 8 Vs Thurles 3

Grange 8(1). Nenagh 8(1). Templemore 3(1). Thurles 3(1)

Ladies Grade D - Roscrea 0(0). Templemore 0(0)

Ladies Grade E Results and Table - Country Club 5 Vs Grange 5. Country Club 5(1). Grange 5(1)

Ladies Grade F Results and Table

Country Club 0(0). Templemore 0(0)

Ladies Grade G Results and Table

Roscrea 8 Vs Templemore 3

Templemore 0 Vs Nenagh 10

Nenagh 10(1). Roscrea 8(1). Templemore 3(1)

Ladies Grade H Results and Table

Grange 0(0). Nenagh 0(0). Roscrea 0(0). Thurles 0(0)