The County Juvenile B Cross Country competition was hosted by Moyne AC in the shadow of the wind turbines last Sunday 4th November. Conditions were perfect for running as the ground was dry despite the rain the day before. Clubs from all over the county brought their young athletes to compete in the uneven age group races from u/9 to junior.

Girls u/9 top 3 were Saoirse Deegan of Moyne AC, Caoimhe Bourke Newporrt AC & Molly Jones Moyne AC. Top 3 teams were Moyne AC, Newport AC & Dundrum AC.

Boys u/9 top 3 were David Nolan Moyne AC, JJ Harding Coolquill AC & Rory O'Connor Newport AC. Moyne AC took the team gold.

Girls u/11 winners were Roisin Ferncombe Dundrum AC, Isabel Hayde Newport AC, Emer Brennan Clonmel AC. The top three teams were Dundrum AC, Clonmel AC & Moyne AC.

Boys u/11 winners were Dylan Bergin Templemore AC,Luke Walsh Moyne AC & Luksa Wright Newport AC. The top 3 teams were Moyne AC, Dundrum AC & Newport AC.

The top 3 u/13 girls were Clodagh Grimes Newport AC, Lucy Martin Mooreabbey Miler AC & Sophie Walker Newport AC. Newport AC took the gold team medal.

The top 3 boys in u/13 were Sean Mullins of Clonmel AC, Paddy Chapman of Mooreabbey Milers AC & Frank Doyle of Moyne AC. Clonmel AC took the team gold and Moyne AC took the team silver medal.

The top 3 boys u/15 were Mark Davidson of Templemore AC, Conor Flaherty of Clonmel AC & Jake Bowe of Moyne AC. Moyne AC took the team gold.

Jean Kelly of Dundruym AC was the first junior girl & Nathan Bowe of Moyne AC was the first junior boy.

Congratulations to all the athletes who took part in the competition. The very best of luck to all those who will be competing in the Munster Juvenile Uneven Age in Turnpike, Tipperary this Sunday 11th November.



Picture below: U/13 medals winners from the Juvenile B Cross Country last Sunday.