Moycarkey Coolcroo AC weekly report

Munster Uneven and Senior Cross Country Championships

Athletes from all across Munster descended upon Two Mile Borris for the huge event.

It was a beautiful sunny morning and the underfoot conditions were good.

First up were the U9 girls and a Munster medal for Aoife O’Donnell who finished a terrific 8th place. This is Aoife’s first munster medal and a very proud day for her.

Well done to Aisling Cleary 52nd, Eimear Fogarty 56th, Niamh Harding 74t. The club finished in 7th place overall congratulations to these young girls.

The U9 boys followed and another individual Munster Medal with Sean Sheehan coming home in 10th place. Sean lost a spike and a sock in the middle of the race but still showed huge determination by not only finishing the race but by also bringing home his first Munster medal.

Well done to Jamie O’Connor 26th and Kealon Keogh 97th.

In the girls U11 Aoife Maher and Ruth O’Connell and finished 55th and 56th, Annie Dempsey and Clara Cleary came home 127th and 128th. Mollie Maher came in 134th. Great running by these girls and they were part of the Tipperary Team that finished 4th on the day.

Boys U11 Well done to James Danagher 76th and Darragh Coman 133rd.

Girls U13 Well done to Sophie Coughlan 41st, Aoibheann Fogarty 50th and Rebecca Danagher 108th.

Boys U13 well done to Daire O’Donnell who came 32nd and added a team Munster Medal to his tally by being part of the Tipperary team who finished 2nd overall.

Congratulations to all our athletes and thank you to their parents for the support. Many thanks to trainers Kay Cantwell, Billy Purcell, Shane Mullaney and Fiona Coman for all their commitment over the past few months.

Thank you to Shane for the fantastic album of photos which captured the great atmosphere on the day

Munster Cross Country Senior Report

Our Mens team were led home by the ever improving Paddy Cummins who had another great run in 26th place overall and 2nd scorer on the Tipp team that won the Bronze medals, his compatriot Shane Mullaney had a strong run in 38th place overall and 9th Tipp man home with marathon man John Fogarty running well also in 42nd place and 11th Tipp man home, Great to see the club represented at a Munster championship on home soil.

Also Best of luck to John Fogarty who'll be representing the club on Sunday November 18 at the Munster Masters Cross Country in Clarecastle Co.Clare

The club would like to sincerely thank everybody who took time out of their weekend to help with The Munster Championships

Thank You

9am Saturday great numbers turned out to set up the course and stayed for several hours. Sunday morning once again from the early hours volunteers turned up to help with traffic inside and outside the venue, we had help at the gate, more help in the car park, there was a fantastic shop where we had volunteers serving teas, coffees , soups, sandwiches, cakes, sweets etc. A massive thank you to everyone who donated to our shop. Also thank you to our trainers, photographer, athletes and their parents for helping and creating great memories on the day. To those who stayed and helped after the event a huge thank you. Many thanks to the Hayes family for the use of their land.

All in all it was a very successful event and we hope that everyone who attended enjoyed the day. There are some lovely photos on our Facebook page which I hope you enjoyed.

County B Juvenile Cross Country Championships

Well done to the following athletes who travelled to Moyne to compete in the County B Juvenile Cross Country Championships

Ciara and Aisling Cleary

Emma and Katie Hackett

Christopher O Campo

Darragh Coman

Kevin Ryan

Congratulations to Aisling Cleary who brought home a medal coming 4th in the girls U9.

Clothes Collection

Please be advised the club will be hosting a clothing collection on Dec 1st. More details to follow.