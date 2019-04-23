County Master Road Championships will be run again in August

We apologise to all the Master athletes who ran their heart out last Sunday in Clonmel. Usually when things go wrong there is a knock-on effect and other items are infringed upon by the ripples that are sent out. We are delighted that the Ambulance crew who were booked for our County Masters Road Race took the correct decision to go to the aid of an accident which occurred on the Waterford road that was not involved in our Road Race. Today brought home to us the dangers of Road Running and especially that we have no control over other road users.

However, every athlete who ran in Clonmel came home safe, even though some took diverse routes. This County Masters Road Race will be the topic of many a conversation for weeks to come at other road racing circuits around the county.

Even though Clonmel AC and the County Board has run many a race on this circuit, none of us have encountered anything of this sort before. Since the forming of AAI in 2000, we have run many Road Races, up and down the County of Tipperary and thank God, this is the first time anything has gone wrong. The County Board and Clonmel AC will learn from last Sunday’s episode and will put procedures in place so as not to have a repeat of these issues again.

We will be re-running the County Masters Road Race again in August, possibly the 14th at 7:30pm in Clonmel. Every athlete who was entered last Sunday will be entered the next day. There will be no new entrants and all athletes who were entered in an age to run a particular age category, will run the same age the next day. Only those athletes entered for last Sunday event will be eligible to run in the re scheduled event later this year.