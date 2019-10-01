Moycarkey Coolcroo AC remember their running mate Eamon Donnelly

Pictured are Coolcroo AC winners of the IAAB Senior Cross Country Championships in Belfast in 1947. Left to right: Tim Smythe, Eamon Donnelly (233), Larry Donnelly, Patsy Fitzgerald, Din Kennedy, Jimmy Sweeney, John Caesar, John Fanning and Tom Healy (Coach). The terrain was covered in snow of up to 3 feet deep

Condolences

Sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Katie Kelly of Arizona, USA, who was the wife of the late John Kelly, formerly of Loughmore who represented Ireland in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City in the 50km Walk. Katie traveled over many times to preside over the road race held in Loughmore each year in her husbands honor.

May she rest in peace.



Womens Mini Marathon

Congrats to Helen Purcell who completed the 10k walk which took place in Clonmel last Sunday in 1hr 52mins & 8 seconds.



Primary Schools XC

Highlights and top ten finishes from these school cross country championships which attracted huge numbers in Thurles Crokes grounds last Thursday are as follows: Race 1 Rosie O'Brien 6th place. Race 2 Mikey O'Brien 7th place, Race 3 Aoife Maher 1st Annie Dempsey 6th, Race 5 Cody Ivers 1st. Race 7 Aoife O'Donnell 1st & Leah O'Connell 2nd. Race 11 Eva Ralph 1st. Race 14 Aoife Shelly 6th. Race 18 Ruth O'Connell 4th. Race 19 Dáire O'Donnell 1st place. Race 24 Jamie Connor 6th. Race 28 Adam Rice 4th. Race 29 Eoghan Clancy 3rd, Sean Sheehan 6th. Race 32 Dylan Cotter 10th. Race 35 Sophie Coughlan 1st place. Race 37 James Danagher 8th, Aaron Dwyer 9th place. Well done to All who took part and special to those who attended our athletics training session that evening after running these races which shows great commitment & dedication.



Upcoming Fixture

The County Novice & Even Ages Cross Country Championships- Newport Sunday October 6.



Eamon Donnelly Remembered

October 1 is the 25th anniversary of Eamon's passing and the club had the following tribute to him in the Tipperary Star.

Eamon Donnelly, Ballydavid, Littleton (25th Anniversary)

-Remembering a great Athlete, and former Chairperson of Coolcroo AC, a modest man Eamon represented Ireland twice including the 1951 International Cross Country in Caerleon in Wales alongside his clubmate Paddy Fahy, here below is a short Poem in tribute to Eamon and athletes that have gone before us:

The athletes days are joyous days of bounding life and movements free- I dream green fields and sunlit ways, of speed and grace and symmetry. Clean healthy, sport of youth and pride, The sport our fathers and mothers loved to grace, on foreign fields, at home, fireside, their fame brought joy to land and race.

Ar dheis de go raibh a-hanam.

-Sadly missed by family, friends and Moycarkey Coolcroo AC