Hundreds of young Tipperary athletes brave the elements for cross-country races

Tipperary Community Games Committee made the tough decision to brave the elements on Sunday and go ahead with running the 2020 Cross Country finals in Thurles Crokes. The rain stopped about 6pm, the condition of the track was amazing, there was a good attendance and everyone was happy.

Albert Doyle presented the Mary Doyle Perpetual trophy to Corrie O’Dwyer, with Boherlahan/Dualla winners of the best overall area for the second year in-a- row.

Results as follows:-

Under 10 Girls and Boys County Event only as there is no corresponding event on the National Programme. This race is a great experience for our beginners.

Medals awarded to first 10.

Girls. 1. Leah O’Connell, Boherlahan, 2 Mae Kennedy, Boherlahan, 3 Saoirse Deegan, Moyne Templetouhy, 4 Sarah Tye, Ballingarry, 5 Catriona Heffernan, Boherlahan, 6 Niamh Harding, Gortnahoe, 7 Clodagh Fitzgerald, Boherlahan, 8 Orla Boylan, Ballingarry.

Boys 1 Toby Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Tom Butler, Drangan Cloneen, 3 Harry Ryan, Boherlahan, 4 Niall Quirke, Boherlahan, 5 Albert Maher,

Boherlahan, 6 Sean Buckley, New Inn, 7 Donnacha Harrington, Boherlahan, 8 David Colville, Cashel Rosegreen, 9 David Gaffrey, Newport, 10 Mikey O’Brien, Drangan Cloneen.

Boys U-10 Cross County event only. Back Row: David Gaffrey Newport, Niall Quirke, Boherlahan, 4th, Tom Butler, Drangan Cloneen (silver), Toby Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh (gold), Albert Maher, Boherlahan. Front Row: Harry Ryan, Boherlahan (3rd), Donnacha Harrington, Boherlahan, David Colville, Cashel Rosegreen, Mikey O’Brien, Drangan Cloneen with Micheal Maher

The remaining teams will represent Tipperary at the National Finals next May. Medals to first 6 in u12 and U14 Boys and Girls relays and to first 5 in u13 Mixed relay.

U12 Girls Relay 1 Aoife O’Donnell, Boherlahan,2 Leah Berry, Newport, 3 Tara Moquet, Killenaule Moyglass, 4 Ruth Phelan, Moyne, 5 Ruth O’Connell, Boherlahan 6 Leah Molloy, Newport.

U12 Boys Relay 1 Colm Ryan, Newport, 2 Colin O’Brien, Mullinahone, 3 Ronan Gaffrey, Newport, 4 Billy Gleeson, Gortnahoe, 5 Sean Sheehan, Moycarkey, 6 Eamon O’Brioagra, Newport.

U14 Girls Relay 1 Lucy O’Brien, Drangan Cloneen, 2 Aoibheann Fogarty,

Moyne 3 Sophie Walker, Newport, 4 Aisling Decuis, Kilcommon.

U14 Boys Relay 1 Dara O’Donnell, Boherlahan, 2 Tadhg O’Donnell, Boherlahan, 3 Jack Flanagan, Gortnahoe, 4 Adam Spillane, Thurles.

U13 Mixed Relay:- Girls. 1 Sophie Coughlan, Moycarkey Borris, 2 Clodagh Grimes, Newport, 3 Alanna Spillane, Moyne, 4 Evann Duffy, Powerstown Lisronagh, 5 Elizabeth Tye, Ballingarry.

Boys Charlie Tobin, Newport, 2 Adam Phelan, Moyne, 3 William Colville, Cashel Rosegreen, 4 Sean Mullins, Powerstown Lisronagh, 5 Dylan Cotter, Thurles.

Community Games thanks Thurles AC for the use of their facilities and all volunteers who helped with the event.

Under 13 Mixed Girls Medal Winners: GIRLS (from left): Alannah Spillane, Moyne, bronze, Clodagh Grimes, Newport, silver, Sophie Coughlan, Moycarkey, gold, Elizabeth Tye, Ballingarry, Evann Duffy, Powerstown Lisronagh with Micheal Maher and Marie Corbett.

