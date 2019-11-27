Dundrum AC at the National Senior and Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships

NATIONAL SENIOR AND EVEN AGE JUVENILE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The National Senior and Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships were held in Abbotstown on Sunday, November 24. In the Senior race we had one athlete compete. Kevin Moore competed over the senior course of 10k in a very competitive field and finished 50th. In the the Girls U16 we had two athletes compete out of age and done very well considering. They raced over 4k and Kate Ferncombe finished a strong 27th and Orla Ryan was 63rd. In the Boys U14 we also had two athletes compete and they raced over 3k. Shane Buckley ran an outstanding race to finish a strong 4th just outside of a podium finish. Patrick Colville also ran well to finish 114th in a competitive field. Shane lead the Tipperary team to Gold and the Munster team to Silver.

Pictured below Dundrum AC's Shane Buckley fourth from left front who was 4th in the National Even Age U14 Cross Country Championships



LONG WAY ROUND

The Long Way Round was held on Saturday night, November 23 in Clonmel in aid of Mountain Rescue. We had 5 athletes take part in the 15km run/hike. Taking part were Martina Butler, Christina Fryday, Claire Ryan, Yvonne Heaney and Patricia Moloney.