Three Tipperary athletes break sub 80 minutes in Waterford half-marathon

The Waterford AC Half Marathon took place at Waterford city on Saturday December 7.

Carrick-on-Suir Roadrunners AC had three members taking part who managed to get under the sub 80 minutes barrier. That’s great running by any standards.

In 17th place Derek Walsh, winning 1st o/40 prize in 1.14.58 was followed by Aaron O’Donnell in 23rd in 1.16.31 and Brian Murphy racing well to finish in 24th place in 1.16.52.

Derek and Aaron have been running well lately, running 2.35.52 and 2.41.52 in the Dublin Marathon respectively, and Brian Murphy has being training well achieving sub 17 minutes regularly in the Waterford Parkrun.

BERNIE SEXTON TAKES O/65 AT WATERFORD AC HALF MARATHON

A big well done to Bernie Sexton who ran very well at the Waterford AC Half Marathon,

Her hard efforts paid off when Bernie scooped the first o/65 category in a race of almost 2500 runners. Well done Bernie.